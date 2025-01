Visualism DVD 輸入盤【2025年の人気アイテム】

商品情報

Product Description He may be the most underrated rap star and producer in the world. He is a pioneer of urban music beginning his career in the streets of Compton and responsible for the sale of over 85 million records worldwide. Never before has DJ Quik allowed access into his personal and professional life... until now. Go behind the scenes with all access footage including Quiks personal home videos tour footage studio and much more along with such hits as Born and Raised in Compton