Wwf: Wrestlemania 3 DVD 輸入盤【カレンダー 2025の人気アイテム】

商品情報

Product Description It痴 the 20th Anniversary of WrestleMania III where the largest indoor crowd in history saw the historic Hulk Hogan-Andre the Giant and Ricky Steamboat-Randy Savage clashes as well as nine other matches featuring such stars as Rowdy Roddy Piper Bret Hit Man Hart Jake The Snake Roberts the British Bulldogs Harley Race The Junk Yard Dog and more.