Dick Tracy Show 1 [DVD] 平行輸入【スケジュール帳 2025の人気アイテム】

Product Description Come enjoy the very first 16 episodes of THE DICK TRACY SHOW! This popular animated TV series based on the comic strip created by Chester Gould features Dick Tracy and all his crime-busting pals. Join Joe Jitsu GoGo Gomez hemlock Holmes the Retouchables and Heap O辰allory in all their animated adventures! Watch them face notorious and dangerous villains like Pruneface The Brow Mumbles and more! And don稚 miss Dick Tracy痴 special BONUS Crimestopper Tips! Over and out!