ティボー リジェ ベレール ニュイ サン ジョルジュ レ ベル クロワ 2020 正規品 Thibault Liger Belair フランス ブルゴーニュ 赤ワイン ksp【コストコ お買い得】

解説

ヴィノス: (89-91)点

予想される飲み頃:2024 - 2036



The 2020 Nuits Saint-Georges Belle Croix comes from more clayey soils. It has an attractive bouquet with crushed rock, touches of espresso merging with the red berry fruit, the 50% whole cluster lending a touch of spiciness. The palate is medium-bodied with supple tannins, quite fleshy and with plenty of rondeur. Gentle on the finish, this is likely to be an early-drinking ‘20 with broad appeal.

(Vinous, November 2021)