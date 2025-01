Marvel Crisis Protocol Deadpool & Hydra Agent Bob Character Pack Marvel Min【新年の贈り物】

商品コメント

MARVEL MINIATURES GAME: Marvel Crisis Protocol is a tabletop hobby miniatures game. You’ll pick out your team, assemble each figure, and paint them up just the way you want

BUILD YOUR MARVEL HERO DREAM TEAM: The Marvel Crisis Protocol line is absolutely field with the biggest names in Marvel’s storied history. Pick out your favorite heroes, or villains, to make your team and then go headーtoーhead on the battlefield against your friends

SUPER POWERED SHOWDOWN: let your power loose on an interactive tabletop where the terrain itself can be thrown, crashed into, and destroyed

THE MERC WITH A MOUTH. AND BOB: Add Deadpool, one of the most popular Marvel characters to your Marvel: Crisis Protocol team. ALSO, A DEADPOOL THEMED TACO TRUCK TERRAIN PIECE. Oh, and there’s Bob, “famed” agent of Hydra.

NUMBER OF PLAYERS AND AVERAGE PLAYTIME: Marvel: Crisis Protocol is a miniatures game for 2 players and takes 45 minutes to play.