Magnetic Stick， Magnetic Balls and Rods Set， Building Sticks Blocks， Magnet【2025年の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

64 PCS SET This Magnetic Balls and Rods Set includes: 18 metal balls, 8 curved bars, 22short bars, 16 long bars. Abundant accessories can be assembled into a variety of shapes, worth buying. Magnetic Balls and Rods have a variety of different colors, kids learn through exploration and cultivate color perception ability.

IMAGINATION & CREATIVITY Assembling creation is the key to cultivating childrens imagination and concentration ability. kids can build kinds of 2D models as well as 3D buildings In the process of playing Magnetic Blocks, exercise thinking logic, handsーon creativity, exploration, intelligence, and spatial imagination.

HIGHーQUALITY MATERIALS The magnetic sticks set is made of HighーQuality ABS Plastic, natural permanent magnet, all accessories are larger than 3cm/1.18in, so that children can play safely and prevent accidental swallowing.

PERFECT GIFT This Magnetic Balls and Rods Set is very appealing to boys and girls ages 3ー12. It is a great gift for Christmas, birthday, Halloween, etc. You can make the child the focus of the party. A best gift that Adults and children can play together.It is also suitable for early education in schools, kindergartens, and STEM education.

SEAMLESS CONNECTION With strong magnetic attraction, you could easily put them together, the structure is not loose, and it ensures that the assembled shape is not easy to fall off. Let children create more possibilities and build their own magnetic world. These magnetic pieces can interconnect and be cused with other magnetic toys.