QueenSide 15インチ マグネット式木製チェスセット 折りたたみチェスボード&スタントンチェスピース エクストラクイーン2個 ポータブル 39【2024年最新】

商品コメント

? FOLDING CHESS BOARD The chessboard surface is made of solid wood veneer and the border is made of New Zealand pine giving a classic and elegant look. Folding design makes it easier to carry. It measures 15x15x139x39x2.75cm when open and 15x7.5x239x19.5x5.5cm when closed. Each square is about 4x4cm.

? CLASSICAL CHESS PIECES Classic Staunton wooden chess pieces king height is 3 2 extra queens are included for pawn promotion. These pieces all come with a felted bottom to protect the chess board from scratches.

? STRONG MAGNETIC Both the chessboard and the pieces are embedded with strong magnetism and when the board is tilted or flipped or even upside down the pieces will always stay firmly on the board and will not fall off. You can enjoy this game anytime anywhere even in a moving vehicle or train.

? PORTABLE The chess pieces are securely stored in the flocked lining for easy portability.

? PREMIUM QUALITY High quality and durable exquisite craftsmanship. The chess board and pieces have a smooth surface and ensures optimal touch comfort.