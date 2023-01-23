34 Pieces Metal Brain Teaser Puzzles for Kids Adults Mind Games 3D Wooden P【コストコ お買い得】

商品コメント

Ample Quantity there are 34 pieces of brain teaser toys including 10 pieces of wooden puzzles and 24 pieces of metal puzzles with easy to hard levels allowing you to challenge yourself sufficient quantity and diverse styles can meet your playing needs

Safe Material the 3D unlock interlock puzzle is made of quality wood and stainless steel safe and reliable with smooth and rounded corners not easy to break or bend can be applied for a long time; And the player is hard to force them to open so theres no chance to cheat

Intelligence Games the brain games puzzle can be applied to spend your spare time and also can be applied as a healthier way to practice concentration as well as a funny party game

Easy to Carry the wooden puzzles for kid and adult are small and compact which can be easily carried in your pockets and also can be applied as essentials for travel to go through your leisure time providing you with endless fun

Nice Gifts these puzzle games are suitable as gifts give to your family member friend classmate colleague etc. on Christmas birthday holiday and other special occasions as well as game prizes classroom rewards and so on