Jada 1：24ハリウッドライドナイトライダーKITT with Light Pontiac Firebird 30086、ブラック【コストコ お買い得】

商品コメント

Authentically licensed product from Knight Rider

As seen in Knight Rider K.I.I.T. has been taken directly from the big screen and brought to you in a 124 scale die cast model

Crafted from durable materials such as 100% die cast metal and premium rubber tires

Our high end casting method allows for feature rich details such as an opening hood doors and detailed interior.

This premium die cast model is a must have for any Knight Rider collection