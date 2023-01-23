Aomoee Toddler Busy Board Montessori Toys with Led Light Switch， Sensory To【2025年の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Toddler Busy Board This montessori busy board is an upgraded version of the educational busy board for children aged 3 years old. There are three areas on the panel， which are the knob control LED lights， buttons and switchs control LED lights， and power area (you need to put two AAA batteries under the yellow panel， batteries are not included).brEducational Sensory Board Sensory play is an important part of a child’s development. Our cute and fun wooden busy board can help kids improve hand-eye coordination， fine motor skills， concentration and imagination. They will get sensory learning from colors， shapes， also learn practical life skills.brSafe To Touch We have soften every corner and sharp edges by sanding very carefully. With natural wood material and perfectly sanded， this montessori wooden busy board is safe for your kid to touch and play. We also use good quality lamp beads to better protect childrens eyes.brWell Constructed Make Kids FocusedOur light up switch busy board is well constructed and the buttons are the perfect size for toddlers to press easily. Your children will be entertained for hours with endless buttons， switches and light combinations.brPerfect Gift for Toddler This montessori busy board is a novelty gift you dont want to miss. You can send it to your children for birthday/Chirstmas/Easter/back to school and so on. Kids love it