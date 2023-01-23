52TOYS BEASTBOX BB-51C JAWLIET Deformation Toys Action Figure， Converting T【コストコ お買い得】

商品コメント

52TOYS (pronounced five two). Beyond Joys.

JAWLIET LegendBombarded by cosmic rays， Jawliet and his K9 pack gained self awareness. With strong affinity with one other， they will not hesitate to gang up together against larger and stronger adversaries.

Dual Shape of Mecha JAWLIET and Cube Transform JAWLIET from cube mode to mecha model and back again in minutes The whole body of the JAWLIET has fully adjustable joints， allowing to display in a variety of poses.

Dimension & AccessoriesEach JAWLIET package includes one 5x5x5cm transparent storage box and an elaborate instruction manual， making it easy to transform and bring joy. Toy size about 11cm/4.3inch， package size 18x7x15cm/7x2.75x5.9inch.

Extra play valueIf you collect more 52TOYS BEASTBOX and MEGABOX toys， you can peg the cubes into "a display wall" by interlocking the Box chargers upwards or side by side for neat and easy storage.

Perfect GiftsPerfect for senior collectors looking for a more advanced converting figure. This creative BEASTBOX JAWLIET action figure makes the perfect birthday， Christmas， Halloween and holiday gift for your kids.

High Quality ABS MaterialMade of high quality PVC/ABS.100% BPA-free & Non-toxic. It is also approved by ASTM， CPC， and CPSIA Standard Safety Specification.

CAUTIONCHOKING HAZARD. Contains small parts not suitable for children under 3 years. Avoid placing your fingers in the gap of the joint， there exist the risk of pinching fingers. Recommend for ages 15 and up.