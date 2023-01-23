『52TOYS BEASTBOX BB-51C JAWLIET Deformation Toys Action Figure， Converting T【コストコ お買い得】』はヤフオクでから03月20日 17時 08分に出品され03月20日 17時 08分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,246円に設定されています。現在246件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。山形県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
輸入商品は受注後に海外の倉庫より取り寄せ、国内で検品後、お客様へ発送となります。そのため、納期は約2〜3週間のお時間をいただいております。
|商品名
|52TOYS BEASTBOX BB-51C JAWLIET Deformation Toys Action Figure， Converting Toys in Mecha and Cube， Perfect Birthday Party Gift for Teens and Adults
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
| 52TOYS (pronounced five two). Beyond Joys.
JAWLIET LegendBombarded by cosmic rays， Jawliet and his K9 pack gained self awareness. With strong affinity with one other， they will not hesitate to gang up together against larger and stronger adversaries.
Dual Shape of Mecha JAWLIET and Cube Transform JAWLIET from cube mode to mecha model and back again in minutes The whole body of the JAWLIET has fully adjustable joints， allowing to display in a variety of poses.
Dimension & AccessoriesEach JAWLIET package includes one 5x5x5cm transparent storage box and an elaborate instruction manual， making it easy to transform and bring joy. Toy size about 11cm/4.3inch， package size 18x7x15cm/7x2.75x5.9inch.
Extra play valueIf you collect more 52TOYS BEASTBOX and MEGABOX toys， you can peg the cubes into "a display wall" by interlocking the Box chargers upwards or side by side for neat and easy storage.
Perfect GiftsPerfect for senior collectors looking for a more advanced converting figure. This creative BEASTBOX JAWLIET action figure makes the perfect birthday， Christmas， Halloween and holiday gift for your kids.
High Quality ABS MaterialMade of high quality PVC/ABS.100% BPA-free & Non-toxic. It is also approved by ASTM， CPC， and CPSIA Standard Safety Specification.
CAUTIONCHOKING HAZARD. Contains small parts not suitable for children under 3 years. Avoid placing your fingers in the gap of the joint， there exist the risk of pinching fingers. Recommend for ages 15 and up.
製品自体、未使用品になりますが、輸入商品の場合、アメリカからの輸送中に外箱にダメージがある場合がございます。商品自体のご使用には問題ございません。また、輸入関税のご請求はございませんので、ご安心ください。
商品カテゴリ
商品コード
YS0000047439040056
Pillow Pets カラフル ピンク ユニコーン スリープタイム ライト ぬいぐるみ並行輸入品
¥ 8246
子供用ペイントバイナンバー ? キッズペイントセット DIYペイントバイナンバー 8~12歳 9~12歳 4~8歳 | キッズペイントセット 女の子用
¥ 8246
leg0 Classic Creative Transparent Bricks 11013 Building Kit with Transparen
¥ 8246
Imagine Meditation Cards for Kids - Award-Winning Mindfulness kit of XL Car
¥ 8246
TrueBalance Coordination Game Balance Toy for Adults and Kids | Improves Fi
¥ 8246
波型パズル ユニークな玉虫色のジグソーパズル 大人とティーンエイジャー向けの難しいパズル 49ピース 色が変わるアクリルパズル 8インチx8インチ 正
¥ 8246
Rainbow High Mila Berrymore- Burgundy Red Fashion Doll. 2 Designer Outfits
¥ 8246
(Multi-colored) - L.O.L. SURPRISE PETS SERIES 3並行輸入品
¥ 8246
Barbie Spring Day並行輸入品
¥ 8246
Mattel - M0772 - Poup?e - Barbie - Coffret Petites Club - Violet並行輸入品
¥ 8246
LOL Surprise OMG Remix Rock Fame Queen Fashion Doll with 15 Surprises Inclu
¥ 8246
L.O.L. Surprise OMG Movie Magic Ms. Direct Fashion Doll with 25 Surprises I
¥ 8246
Barbie Friendship Fashion Doll並行輸入品
¥ 8246
バービー You Can Be Anything Blonde 2015 DMP23並行輸入品
¥ 8246
barbie並行輸入品
¥ 8246
Barbie Fairytale Magic Princess Barbie Doll， Pink並行輸入品
¥ 8246
Mattel トワイライトガラバービー並行輸入品
¥ 8246
Red Romance Barbie by Barbie並行輸入品
¥ 8246
落札価格8246円
246 入札履歴
終了
オークファンの無料会員に登録すれば
一度検索した商品をお気に入り登録可能。
マイブックマーク機能で
いつでもすぐに登録した商品を
見返すことができます。
既に会員の方はこちらからログインをお願いいたします
「同じ商品を出品する」機能のご利用には
オークファン会員登録が必要です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額8,800円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！
オークションで稼ぐための人気機能！
「期間おまとめ検索」を使えば、複数月をまたいだ指定期間の相場検索が可能です。レアな商品の相場や過去の出品数をまとめて確認できます。
さらに、オークファンプレミアムに登録すると最大過去10年分の相場データが月1,200回まで閲覧可能です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額2,200円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！