Ureablli 24Pcs Figures Building Blocks Set， Character Action Figures Stitch【お歳暮】

商品コメント

【High Quality Material】- The Figures Toys playset is made of high quality ABS material to ensure quality， safety and durability. Small parts not suitable for kids 3 year below.

【Anime Figures Set】- These 24 Pcs Action Figure Building Blocks Set， each about 2-3 inches tall. Each figures were individually wrapped in plastic.

【Educational Building Kits】- Each Building Blocks have movable and flexible joint， you can assemble according to images. It can exercise childrens creativity and imagination， improve their hands-on ability.

【Favors Decoration】- It is the perfect birthday gift for kids， it can also be used as a decorative figurine set for bookshelves， living room， desk and cake decoration.

【Unique Gift 】- All Hero Figures are from Famous Animes. Perfect gift for boys and girls who obsessed with character collection.