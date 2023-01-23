Dazmers Dinosaur Transport Monster Trucks Carrier with Lights and Sounds， D【2025年の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

All About Dinosaurs: Kids love capturing and re-capturing the dinosaur over and over again as they journey through the jungle， in search of one of the biggest Jurassic dinosaurs.

Lights &Sounds: Press the button for lights and cool sound effects. The truck measures 9” L x 7” H x 6” W making this monster dino truck toy perfect for boy and girls ages 3 and up.

High Quality &Safe: Rounded corners and non-toxic ABS plastic keep this shark truck safe and fun for your child. Durable， quality construction. This Dinosaur toy will handle anything your toddler can throw at it!

Great Gift: Whether you’re looking for the perfect Christmas or birthday gifts for boys and girls， this Dinosaur Truck Carrier is guaranteed to be a total hit.

Jurassic World Dominion - Use your dinosaur transport truck to relive some awesome events throughout the Jurassic World universe! This toy transport truck will keep your child entertained for hours.