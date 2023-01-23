『きらめく紙吹雪 16フィート パステルバルーンガーランドキット ゴールドとピンクの4ポイントスター付き【2025年度カレンダ】』はヤフオクでから03月15日 06時 38分に出品され03月15日 06時 38分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,246円に設定されています。現在757件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。三重県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
|商品名
|きらめく紙吹雪 16フィート パステルバルーンガーランドキット ゴールドとピンクの4ポイントスター付き
|ブランド名
|SHIMMER & CONFETTI
|商品コメント
| ? DREAMY & STYLISH - Are you seeking a balloon garland thats both magical and adorable wrapped in one pretty gift box? Then， this rainbow pastel unicorn balloon garland/arch kit is the one for you! You will receive loads of compliments from your friends and family at your rainbow pastel unicorn party.
? EASY SETUP - This adorable rainbow unicorn balloon arch/garland kit will make up to a 16ft garland. It includes easy-to-follow video and paper instructions that will guide you in making your show-stopper. Scan the barcode or follow the link on your box to access the video instructions.
? TURN ANY PARTY MAGICAL - Somewhere over the rainbow， your little one will be over the clouds to see her pastel rainbow party decorations. You no longer have to shop for individual decorations for your rainbow pastel unicorn party. Youll receive everything you need to make a beautiful rainbow unicorn party in one pretty and reusable GIFT-READY box. Fishing line is also provided to tie your balloons together， if you do not wish to use the balloon decorating tape also provided in your kit.
? GREAT FOR ALL OCCASIONS - This Rainbow Pastel Unicorn Balloon Garland/arch kit is perfect for birthday parties， unicorn parties， mermaid parties， magical pony parties， fairy， donut and ice cream parties， Easter parties， baby showers， bridal showers， weddings， corporate events， and gender reveal parties. This pastel rainbow balloon garland kit would make the perfect birthday decoration for girls.
? PREMIUM QUALITY - This pastel rainbow balloon garland kit contains the most darling pastel color palette! The latex balloons are made from thick and non-toxic natural latex and can be inflated with air (using a balloon pump - not included) or helium. TIP: To speed up the assembly， grab your Shimmer & Confetti electric balloon pump/inflator - inflates all sizes of Shimmer & Confetti balloons!
? HAPPY BALLOONING - Created in 2017 in Ontario， CA， Shimmer & Confetti is a family-owned party decoration brand that stemmed from a love of throwing fun， fabulous， and one-of-a-kind parties. We believe lifes big (and not-so-big) occasions are worth celebrating!
商品カテゴリ
JANコード/ISBNコード
0628678443044
商品コード
YS0000046036988158
