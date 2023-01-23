『15 Inch Chonky Duck Stuffed Animal Pillow with A Coral Blanket， Cute Chubby【新年の贈り物】』はヤフオクでから03月23日 13時 22分に出品され03月23日 13時 22分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,246円に設定されています。現在293件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。青森県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
|商品名
|15 Inch Chonky Duck Stuffed Animal Pillow with A Coral Blanket， Cute Chubby Duck Plush Fat Duck D?cor Kawaii Duck Multifunctional Stuffed Duck Warm Gifts for Women
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
| ?【Perfect Gift】A cute and soft duck for all duck lovers. The white and orange of the duck throw pillow looks so clean and fresh， embracing its warmth like the sun in winter. Dont hesitate to take it home. This will be one of your best purchases.
?【Outstanding Features】The chubby stuffed duck is filled with soft down cotton， which is natural and tasteless. Duck plushie is made of high quality coral fleece fabric which is durable and not easy to tear. The cute duck exterior also has a 67x39-inch coral fleece blanket on the inside， ready to take out to keep out the cold. There is also a large side pocket for warmth and practicality
?【Suitable】This honey duck is a healing toy，Lovers/Family/Children/Friends/Relative cant miss it! Duck plush pillow is a great choice for adults and children. Suitable for living room， bedroom， family， office， travel，etc.
?【Easy Clean】This kawaii duck baby plush toy loves cleaning very much. Add a small amount of detergent ，gently wash it by hand or machine. It will not fade or deform. Vacuum packaging，moisture-proof and damage-proof.
?【Note】When you receive it， you may think its flat， dont worry， you can pat it， then put it in the sun for a few hours， it will become full.
商品カテゴリ
JANコード/ISBNコード
0784232634003
商品コード
YS0000046036981910
Kawaii Realistic Red Panda Stuffed Animal Plush Toy Lifelike Ailurus Fulgen
¥ 8246
Bathynomus Giganteus Isopod Plush Toy - Realistic Deep Sea Creature Isopod，
¥ 8246
サニーバニーバニーブレバー - シャイニートイ、ブルー
¥ 8246
Squishmallow ディズニー 14インチ アナ ぬいぐるみ ? アナをあなたのチームに追加 ウルトラソフトぬいぐるみ 大きなぬいぐるみ ケリー
¥ 8246
Remote Control Reversible Sequins Dinosaur Toy for 2 Years Old & Up Girls B
¥ 8246
Ben & Holly Collectable 5 Figure Pack， Ben and Hollys Little Kingdom， Wise
¥ 8246
Munchlax Sitting Cuties Plush - 5 in
¥ 8246
AIXINI ぬいぐるみ ユニコーン ぬいぐるみ 23.6インチ かわいい ソフト ピンク ユニコーン ぬいぐるみ レインボーウィング付き 女の子への
¥ 8246
CozyWorld 15インチ かわいいトラの動物ぬいぐるみ 枕 スーパーソフト ソファクッション 伸縮性 ふわふわおもちゃ デコレーション 誕生日
¥ 8246
D.O.T Wooden Fast Food Burger Fries Deluxe Dinner Set - 26 PCS 141［並行輸入］
¥ 8246
ハムスター ぬいぐるみ 抱き枕 - フラシ天枕 超ソフト ハムスター ぬいぐるみ おもちゃ ギフト (カラー:グレー、サイズ:50cm/19.6インチ
¥ 8246
Massive Appendix Plush I Heart Guts Feel It In Your Guts
¥ 8246
Realistic Anomalocaris Plush Toy - Lifelike 21 Cambrian Ancient Organism S
¥ 8246
Pet Cat Carrier Backpack Toy， MAGIC4U 23PCS Pet Care Playset，Vet Clinic and
¥ 8246
Immense Intestine Plush - Go With Your Gut! - I Heart Guts Series by I Hear
¥ 8246
Aurora - Miyoni - 17インチ ウオオカミ ブラウン
¥ 8246
8 Antoine Peanut Butter Squishmallow
¥ 8246
Cheems Doge ビニールフィギュア 3.5インチ かわいいチーズフィギュア - 有名なインターネットミームに基づくYoutooz Memeコレ
¥ 8246
落札価格8246円
293 入札履歴
終了
オークファンの無料会員に登録すれば
一度検索した商品をお気に入り登録可能。
マイブックマーク機能で
いつでもすぐに登録した商品を
見返すことができます。
既に会員の方はこちらからログインをお願いいたします
「同じ商品を出品する」機能のご利用には
オークファン会員登録が必要です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額8,800円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！
オークションで稼ぐための人気機能！
「期間おまとめ検索」を使えば、複数月をまたいだ指定期間の相場検索が可能です。レアな商品の相場や過去の出品数をまとめて確認できます。
さらに、オークファンプレミアムに登録すると最大過去10年分の相場データが月1,200回まで閲覧可能です。
価格を表示するには、
オークファンプレミアム（月額2,200円/税込）の登録が必要です。
まずはお試し！！初月無料で過去の落札相場を確認！