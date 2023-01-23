15 Inch Chonky Duck Stuffed Animal Pillow with A Coral Blanket， Cute Chubby【新年の贈り物】

商品コメント

?【Perfect Gift】A cute and soft duck for all duck lovers. The white and orange of the duck throw pillow looks so clean and fresh， embracing its warmth like the sun in winter. Dont hesitate to take it home. This will be one of your best purchases.

?【Outstanding Features】The chubby stuffed duck is filled with soft down cotton， which is natural and tasteless. Duck plushie is made of high quality coral fleece fabric which is durable and not easy to tear. The cute duck exterior also has a 67x39-inch coral fleece blanket on the inside， ready to take out to keep out the cold. There is also a large side pocket for warmth and practicality

?【Suitable】This honey duck is a healing toy，Lovers/Family/Children/Friends/Relative cant miss it! Duck plush pillow is a great choice for adults and children. Suitable for living room， bedroom， family， office， travel，etc.

?【Easy Clean】This kawaii duck baby plush toy loves cleaning very much. Add a small amount of detergent ，gently wash it by hand or machine. It will not fade or deform. Vacuum packaging，moisture-proof and damage-proof.

?【Note】When you receive it， you may think its flat， dont worry， you can pat it， then put it in the sun for a few hours， it will become full.