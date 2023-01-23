『HyDren 6 Pcs Bear Stuffed Animal Plush Toys 10-14 Inch Soft Bear Plush Doll【2025の人気アイテム】 』はヤフオクでから03月13日 18時 46分に出品され03月13日 18時 46分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,246円に設定されています。現在828件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。大阪府からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
|HyDren 6 Pcs Bear Stuffed Animal Plush Toys 10-14 Inch Soft Bear Plush Dolls Shaggy Bear Sleeping and Playing Toys for Baby Shower Decorations Boys and Girls (Brown， Fuzzy Style)
| Package Includes: you will receive 6 pieces of bear stuffed animals， enough quantity for your daily use and decorative needs; Each bear measures approx. approx. 25 cm/ 9.84 inches in height， proper size for you to hug in arms， also suitable for gift baskets
Accompany You for a Long Time: these stuffed plush toys are made of short plush and filled with PP cotton inside， which is soft with tight and exquisite sewing， sturdy and not easy to tear， safe to play with and can accompany you for a long time; The soft material offers comfortable touch feeling， making you feel relaxing
Ideal Gift: featuring soft fur， hand stitched nose and satin bow， this stuffed bear is ideal for playing， collection， cuddling， a lovely companion for your school， work or travel， it can accompany you and experience many things growing up; You can send them as gifts on occasions of birthdays， Valentines Day， Mothers Day and so on
Easy to Carry: bears for baby shower suitable for little ones to cuddle and spend time playing or quietly cuddling watching TV， reading or napping， soft plush and fluffy body plus delicate features make it a lovely companion
Washing Notice: plush bears are made of soft and elastic materials， so it is recommended to hand wash in cold water， and do not whiten， or throw them in the washing machine to clean
