Remote Control Reversible Sequins Dinosaur Toy for 2 Years Old & Up Girls B【2025カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

【Unique Color Sequins Design】: This dinosaur toy has a unique design， sequins cover the whole body， change of blue or purple just control by your fingers， the personalized dinosaur skin will attract childrens attention and is a better choice for girls.

【Repeats Whatever You Said】:Not only does this toy move and sound like a real dinosaur， but it’s also with talkback， talkback function allows the dinosaur to repeat everything you say no matter you laugh， sing or speaking any language. (Recommended for use in a quieter environment)， You will have so much fun interacting with this lovely talking dinosaur.

【Remote and Button Control】: This wireless， LED infrared remote-controlled toy， its easy to control， your child will want a toy that he/she can operate on his own without any difficulty. this is especially true for our RC dinosaur toy with easy remote and button control which will Courage them to play with it. Dinosaur body is powered by 3 AA batteries (NOT INCLUDED)/Controller requires 2 AA batteries. (NOT INCLUDED).

【Safe with Endless Fun】:Like any good parent， must concern with safety. With this product， you can rest assured that， as it’s made from recyclable， non-toxic ABS plastic. It has also been independently certimaking it BPA-free and 100% kid-safe. Especially， It walks， roars， and sings， making it packed full of features and functionality that will capture your little one’s imagination and provide them with hours of fun.

【Idea Gift for Kids】:Remote control dinosaur toys were， and still are， greatly popular， especially among kids of all ages. The possibility of having their dinosaur move， roar， make sounds， or even talking， is intriguing for a child. So a remote control dinosaur toy can make perfect birthday gifts or Christmas gifts for your little one， without breaking your bank. IF YOUR REMOTE CONTROL DOESNT WORK， WE WILL REPLACE A NEW FOR YOU ASAP!