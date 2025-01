ペッパピッグ　ラーンアンドゴー　アルファベットカー【コストコ お買い得】

商品コメント

Take the delightful Peppa Pig family car toy along for the journey with an easy-to-grasp carrying handle

Enjoy exploring letters and letter sounds in Letters and Phonics mode and seeking and finding in Search mode

In Learning Words mode, Peppa Pig teaches a word with every letter; press the Family Car button to hear her talk about safety rules like buckling up your seatbelt and obeying traffic lights

In Music mode, add sounds to popular melodies by pressing any letter

Intended for ages 2+ years; Requires 2 AA batteries; Batteries included for demo purposes only; New batteries recommended for regular use