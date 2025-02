Luminest Fidget Toys 43pcs Fidget Packs Sensory Fidget Toys Set for Kids Ad【2025 カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

? 43 pcs Fidget Pack Sensory toys set includes 2pcs silicone bubble popper, 5pcs finger massage rings, 3pcs mesh & marbles, 2pcs pop tubes, 2pcs pea popper, 3pcs animal stretchy strings, 1pc snapper, 1pc infinity cube, 1pc squeeze foam football, 1pc basketball stress ball, 1pc tangle fidget toy, 2pcs fidget spinners, 2pcs wacky tracks, 1pc flip chain, 1pc magic spring, 3pcs stretchy strings, 5pcs sensory balls, 1pc maze puzzle, 4pcs mochi squishy toys, 1pc puzzle ball, 1pc speed cube. br ? Stress Anxiety Relief The fidget and sensory toy set reduces stress and anxiety through popping, pulling, stretching, bending and twisting. Reduces stress and anxiety, help with focus and sensitivity. Perfect as a decompression toy for those with special needs. br ? High Quality. Made with Safe Materials These fidget toys are strong, durable and safe. They are fully compliant with ASTM/CPC. (The Standard Consumer Safety Specification for Toy Safety) Made with strict safety and quality standards for children s toys. br ? Easy to Carry. Perfect as Small Rewards and Simple Gifts Pop fidget toys are lightweight and small so you can take to everywhere. Great fidgets toys for kids and adults to keep hands busy. Great for birthday party goodie bags, classroom rewards, treasure box prizes, carnival prizes, pinata fillers, Christmas stocking and Halloween party giveaways. br ? Attentive Customer Service The products come with a one-year warranty and excellent service. Please contact us anytime with questions or concerns.