UNDERCONTROL French Artist Casual Adjustbale D Ring Strap Military Cotton L【2025年度カレンダ】

商品コメント

-100% Cotton : The Cotton material holds the best fit and out line shape when worn and is designed with excellent features and beauty.

-8 panels and adjustable to suit your taste : The crown of the product is made of 8 panels and has the most stable shape.

-Double D-ring and webbing straps : Two D-rings and webbing straps are used on the back of the hat to adjust the size.

-Brand Logo Embroidery : The brand logo was placed on the back of the product with high-density embroidery， giving it a point.

-Various Directions and Casual Styles: It is made of freely adjustable shapes， allowing various directions， and it goes well with casual-style clothing.

Washing method : Handwashing with lukewarm water and neutral detergent is recommended. After washing， drying must proceed in the shade to reduce the possibility of problems such as product discoloration.

Target Gender : This is a Unisex product that anyone can wear regardless of gender. Because of the nature of the product， you can wear it freely regardless of age and gender.

Styling Tips : This product can highlight not only a comfortable meeting occasion but also a special daily item on a special day. It is a good product to wear in various external activities such as meeting friends， picnics， festivals， outings， events， and activities.

Recommended seasons : You can wear this product all year round regardless of season. With its basic material， you can wear it comfortably in any season.

Manufacturing process : This product has been manufactured through a systematic manufacturing process. We are working hard to sell good quality products by inspecting the products once more for clean sewing finish and high quality.