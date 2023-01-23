『UNDERCONTROL French Artist Casual Adjustbale D Ring Strap Military Cotton L【2025年度カレンダ】』はヤフオクでから03月06日 07時 56分に出品され03月06日 07時 56分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,246円に設定されています。現在859件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。香川県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
|UNDERCONTROL French Artist Casual Adjustbale D Ring Strap Military Cotton Logo Beret Hat Unisex Hunting Newsboy Cap (Green)
| -100% Cotton : The Cotton material holds the best fit and out line shape when worn and is designed with excellent features and beauty.
-8 panels and adjustable to suit your taste : The crown of the product is made of 8 panels and has the most stable shape.
-Double D-ring and webbing straps : Two D-rings and webbing straps are used on the back of the hat to adjust the size.
-Brand Logo Embroidery : The brand logo was placed on the back of the product with high-density embroidery， giving it a point.
-Various Directions and Casual Styles: It is made of freely adjustable shapes， allowing various directions， and it goes well with casual-style clothing.
Washing method : Handwashing with lukewarm water and neutral detergent is recommended. After washing， drying must proceed in the shade to reduce the possibility of problems such as product discoloration.
Target Gender : This is a Unisex product that anyone can wear regardless of gender. Because of the nature of the product， you can wear it freely regardless of age and gender.
Styling Tips : This product can highlight not only a comfortable meeting occasion but also a special daily item on a special day. It is a good product to wear in various external activities such as meeting friends， picnics， festivals， outings， events， and activities.
Recommended seasons : You can wear this product all year round regardless of season. With its basic material， you can wear it comfortably in any season.
Manufacturing process : This product has been manufactured through a systematic manufacturing process. We are working hard to sell good quality products by inspecting the products once more for clean sewing finish and high quality.
