★送料・関税無料★Feather Hair Extensions， 100% Real Rooster Feathers， 20 Long Thin【コストコ お買い得】

20 Loose Feather Hair Extensions in Turquoise Natural Browns Includes 20 beads and small loop tool kit for installation

100% Real Rooster Feathers, 8-11" in length (20-28cm)

TONS OF STYLING OPTIONS: Can be washed, styled, flat ironed, and curled with your natural hair

Salon Quality Feathers; Will last for months with proper care

Feather hair extensions are a gorgeous way to spice up your hairstyle! These feathers are 100% real authentic rooster saddle feathers from the USA. Sexy Sparkles Feathers are used in salons around the USA and are of premium quality. These are a perfect gift for the girl in your life. Dont know what to get a teen or tween for their birthday? Popular and trendy hair feathers are the best present! Get some now and add flair to your hair!

MADE IN THE USA- Proudly sourced from the United States and Includes 20 beads and small loop tool kit for installation

These feathers are real so thickness and length will vary slightly.