★送料・関税無料★Kinky Curly Clip In Hair Extensions for Black Women， Urbeauty 10 i【2025年の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Kinky Curly Clip Ins Extensions are made from selected virgin human hair.The hair comes in natural black color.Theres no need for you to dye the hair black to match with your own anymore.The hair takes color well.You could even colored it to match your ombre hair.

3C/4A Curly Clip In Hair Extension for Black and White Women, Usually 1 bundles add volume, 2-3bundles make more full head styles.

Curly Hair Clip In Extensions is with Classic triple lace weft clip in design. Each weft is quite thick.You will enjoy flexible French lace ultimate comfort once applied.Triple wefts means more hair than typical single and double weft extensions.They looks less bulky on your scalp.

Curly Hair Extensions Clip In Human Hair, Premium quality 9 tooth steel clips with silicone lined.These clips help keep these curly extensions in place and harmless to your natural hair.The clips are sewn in securely and all of them function properly.

Curly Hair Clip In Extensions with best 2 advantages against other company: 1:The hair is soft and bouncy.Curls remained after co-washing.Very minimal shedding and no problems with tangling and bad smell.They are super easy to install and maintain. 2:The hair feel extremely soft,each weft is quite thick.It blends perfectly and seamlessly with your natural hair.Absolutely no one can tell you are wearing clip ins.