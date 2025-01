Brownline 2023 Essential Daily Planner， Appointment Book， 12 Months， Januar【コストコ お買い得】

商品コメント

Essential daily planner with day-per-page format with appointment schedule from 700 a.m. to 830 p.m. in half-hour intervals and space for evening appointmentsbrTwin-wire binding with soft lizard-like cover in BlackbrCountdown of days passed and days to come with calendars of past, current and following months on each spreadbrThings To Do section included on each page. Contains 2023 and 2024 year planners, tear-off corners, holidays, phases of the moon, list of important dates, and telephone and address sectionbrContains 50% post-consumer recycled materials. Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) Certified to help promote environmentally appropriate, socially beneficial, and economically viable management of the worlds forests