『OUKUPA Laptop Messenger Crossbody Bag For Women Men Briefcase 14 Inch Lapto【2025年の人気アイテム】 』はヤフオクでから03月27日 01時 15分に出品され03月27日 01時 15分に終了予定です。即決価格は8,246円に設定されています。現在676件の入札があります。決済方法はYahoo!かんたん決済に対応。長野県からの発送料は落札者が負担します。ＰＲオプションはYahoo!かんたん決済、取りナビ(ベータ版)を利用したオークション、即買でした。
|商品名
|OUKUPA Laptop Messenger Crossbody Bag For Women Men Briefcase 14 Inch Laptop Satchel Handbags Shoulder Bag purse Computer Office Work Bags Carrying Case Brown Waterproof Vegan Leather Large Capacity
|ブランド名
|商品コメント
| ?Perfect Size? This laptop messenger crossbody bags has perfect size to you: 14.2*10.2*4.3”， detachable strap length adjustable from 29.1-50.8”， which is suitable for your 13-14" laptop/iPad.
?Rich Storage? This 14” laptop computer shoulder bag has plenty of room to storage your needs: 1 main inner pocket for vital document and privacy protection， 1 inner zip pocket for small items like keys; 1 inner compartment for you to easy get， 1 hidden back zip pocket and 1 under the flap pocket. This messenger shoulder bags definitely can help to make your items organized.
?Friendly Vegan Leather? This women college crossbody bag purse are made of soft vegan leather， which is scratch-resistant， waterproof， super durable without any weird smell; Just wipe it with a paper towel dipped in a little water when it get dirty. And it has rustproof gold hardware， durable buckle and smooth zip to close， it definitely can carries a lot of heavy items!
?Stylish & Very Useful? This 14inch briefcase is made by our designer and it’s a useful work/college bags to those like fashion with use-well style’s guy. Choose this bags as a gift is a good idea! It would never out of style and also really durable. It’s a great bags that combine convenience & fashion!
?Occasions? Perfect for everyday living， working， shopping， dating， traveling， vacation， etc. Nice Gift for families， wife， friends， parents on any significant moments: anniversary， birthday， holidays， Valentines Day， Mothers Day， Black Friday， Thanksgiving Day， Cyber Monday， Christmas.
商品カテゴリ
商品コード
YS0000045438776421
落札価格8246円
676 入札履歴
終了
