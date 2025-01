Dry Erase Board Sticker-Whiteboard Stickers-8.3x11.7 Washable+Removable【年末の贈り物】

商品コメント

DEGRADE and WASHABLE MATERIAL: T&W SAME FILM dry erase board stickers are made of high quality VINYL material, which can degrade. The upgraded material of the sticky surface ensures that the dry erase sheets supports washing without affecting the adhesion. br SIZE: Dry erase stickers are 8.3x11.7.The special embossed back helps to remove air bubbles easily.One wipe and its clean, repeatedly writing without leaving marks.Glossy writing surface for a more vivid and interesting look, getting rid of the cheap paper feel. br WIDE USE: Dry erase sheets peel and stick can quickly turn your desk, refrigerator, door, wall, garage, classroom table or any clean flat surface into the perfect collection of ideas. Whenever you want to brainstorm, display or track a project, dry erase contact paper will keep up with you. br EASY TO APPLY+REMOVABLE: To apply, simply remove the backing paper and stick the adhesive dry erase paper to your surface. Easy to remove and reposition without damaging the surface.They are thicker than disposable A4 paper, wont tear and are more DURABLE. br QUALITY GUARANTEE: White board sheets are reusable, light and wont come off easily even after extended use. If you have any problem in the process of using, please feel free to contact us at any time.