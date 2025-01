Barbie Walking Puppy with Unicorn Hat， Barks and Walks on Leash， Ages 3 Up，【2025カレンダーの人気アイテム】

商品コメント

This product ships in packaging that reveals whats inside and cannot be hidden.

Set includes one puppy with glittering eyes, an attached leash, one unicorn hat, one customizable collar, two customizable barrette, and four popーin gems for barrettes and collar.

Wear and share the bows and match your cute pup

Accessorize your puppy with popーin gems on both barrettes and her collar.

Gently tug back on the leash and your puppy will stop

Requires 3 x AA batteries (included).

Ages 3+

ジャストプレイ Just Play is a leading manufacturer of toys for kids of all ages. We hope your child enjoys our products ranging from cute plushie stuffed animals, dolls, styling heads, dress up and pretend play, vehicles, and figures and playsets.