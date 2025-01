Hot Wheels Mega Wrex Monster Truck 124 Scale【2025年の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Outrageous assortment of 124 scale Hot Wheels Monster Trucks with durable diecast metal bodies!

Oversized bodies and giant monster wheels give these kidfavorite 124 scale trucks the edge on mega rough terrain.

Packed out with awesome stats on back giving details of their strength crash attack motorvation and more!

Built to smash and crash everything in sight crushing any car in the way!

Nothing can stop the baddest vehicles ever built for headtohead competition!