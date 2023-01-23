FIRE BULL 26 Piece Alphabet Robots Toys for Kids Alphabet Lore ABC Blocks L【2025年の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

YOU WILL GET Robots Transformers toys contains 26 letters with bright colors. Each letter can be transformed into an animal such as Dinosaur SeagullSharkSika deer Orangutan etc. 26 letters AZ alphabets can change to 8 lager cool transformers robots by different transform way. Your kids will get 8 different transformers bots. Help kids practice their ABC as well as master simple words. They can enjoy fun and by using different robots to compete with their friends.

Preschool Montessori Educational Toy The interactive educational features of this alphabots toy will help your little one to develop handeye coordination ability new memory skills spelling and logic ability needed for preschool and beyond. Boost alphabet skills as children play explore and learn without effort! Children will love spelling their names and different words by lining up the letter.

Endless Fun These letters to robots twist and turn allowing thought provoking mental and hand activity to switch them back and forth from letters to robots and back again. Alphabet robots toys sets use green environmentally friendly ABS plastic materialsafe for toddler play and learn letter.

Great Gift for Preschool Kids Perfect for Alphabets Words and Letters Identification Learning Holiday Toy Gifts School Classroom Prize Treasure Box Teacher Treats Easter Gifts Birthday Gifts Christmas stocking Presents and more! Create Hours of Fun Playtime. Not only early education toys but also exercise childrens creativity and handson ability.

Easy to Carry Out and Storage The alphabots action figures robots are package with a plastic storage box it is super easy for your kids to bring the toys out to playbox Size is 8 × 6 × 5 inches. Alphabet Size 2.4× 2.2× 0.8 inches. Suitable Age 3 years Up.