Headphones Bluetooth Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with mic Cell Phone Nois【カレンダー 2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Comfortable Design The bone conduction headphones is very light and will not burden your ears when worn. The 270 and 180 dual shafts give you a perfect fit. The ergonomic and comfortable bending angle can remove the fatigue you Feel.

Simple and convenient operation The bone conduction headphones can automatically broadcast the incoming call number handsfree when there is a phone call. You only need to touch the touch area of the headset to answer the call to protect your safety while driving.

Long battery life The bone conduction headphones only takes 1.5 hours to fully charge the Bluetooth headset but the phone lasts 12 hours. Meet the daily needs of listening to songs and making phone calls so you no longer worry about the embarrassment of running out of headphones when you go out.

Widely compatible The bone conduction headphones are compatible with most Bluetooth devices and support one for two. Even if you use products of different systems there is no need to replace Bluetooth earpiece frequently.

Reminder Thank you for your choice of the ESSONIO bone conduction headphones. We have one month of free return and exchange service and three months of value preservation service. In the event of a price reduction you can apply for a refund of the difference. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us. We will get back to you as soon as possible.