VILIGO Tennis Dresses for Women Soft Summer Sleeveless Workout Tennis Dress【スケジュール帳 2025の人気アイテム】

商品コメント

Soft material- Made of 90% Polyester and 10% Spandex. It is soft to touch, moisture-wicking, stretchy. VILIGO tennis dress keep cool and sleek to your skin. Ideal for your daily activities.

Find your perfect size- This workout dress features a built-in bra with removable pads that provides customized support only when and where you need it. Its also designed with adjustable straps to fit any figure.

2 in 1- Built-in romper that is easy to dress up or down, provide comfort & protection (shorts are not separate). Shorts have 2 side pockets for necessities like your phone, tennis ball and keys.

Shorts with anti-slip strips- VILIGO womens dress adds anti-slip strips underneath the shorts to prevent the shorts from roll up during exercise, solving the problem of most built-in shorts.

The dress is ideal for your daily wear that such as Tennis, Golf, Skating, Yoga & Studio, Move and Workout. Match fanny pack and denim jacket for Lounging, Casual and Travel.