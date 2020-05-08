General News

56th Baeksang Arts Awards Announces Nominees For TV And Film Categories

May 8, 2020
The 56th Baeksang Arts Awards has introduced its nominees for the tv and movie classes!

Take a look at the ultimate candidates from this previous 12 months’s TV and movie beneath:

Greatest Drama

  • KBS2 “When the Camellia Blooms”
  • tvN “Crash Touchdown on You”
  • SBS “Range League”
  • Netflix “Kingdom” Season 2
  • SBS “Hyena”

Greatest Selection Present

Greatest Instructional Present

  • KBS “Docu Perception – Archive Undertaking Fashionable Korea”
  • tvN “The Web page Turners”
  • EBS “Big PengTV”
  • MBC “PD Be aware – Prosecution Reporters”
  • SBS “SBS Particular – Yo Han Ssi Dol Yong Hyun”

Greatest Actor

Greatest Actress

Greatest Supporting Actor

  • Kim Younger Min – JTBC “The World of the Married”
  • Yang Kyung Gained – tvN “Crash Touchdown on You”
  • Oh Jung Se – KBS2 “When the Camellia Blooms”
  • Yoo Jae Myung – JTBC “Itaewon Class”
  • Jeon Seok Ho – SBS “Hyena”

Greatest Supporting Actress

Greatest New Actor

Greatest New Actress

  • Kim Da Mi – JTBC “Itaewon Class”
  • Jeon Mi Do – tvN “Hospital Playlist”
  • Jeon Yeo Bin – JTBC “Melo Is My Nature”
  • Jung Ji So – tvN “The Cursed”
  • Han So Hee – JTBC “The World of the Married”

Greatest Male Entertainer

Greatest Feminine Entertainer

  • Kim Min Kyung – ComedyTV “Scrumptious Guys”
  • Park Na Rae – MBC “Residence Alone” (“I Dwell Alone”)
  • Ahn Younger Mi – MBC “Radio Star”
  • Jang Do Yeon – Olive “Meals Bless You”
  • Hong Hyun Hee – TV Chosun “Spouse’s Style”

Greatest Film

  • “Parasite”
  • “The Man Standing Subsequent”
  • “Home of Hummingbird”
  • “E.X.I.T”
  • “Kim Ji Younger, Born 1982”

Greatest Actor

  • Track Kang Ho – “Parasite”
  • Lee Byung Hun – “The Man Standing Subsequent”
  • Lee Je Hoon – “Time to Hunt”
  • Jo Jung Suk – “E.X.I.T”
  • Han Suk Kyu – “Forbidden Dream”

Greatest Actress

  • Kim So Jin – “One other Youngster”
  • Kim Hee Ae – “Moonlit Winter”
  • Jeon Do Yeon – “Birthday”
  • Jung Yu Mi – “Kim Ji Younger, Born 1982”
  • Jo Yeo Jung – “Parasite”

Greatest Supporting Actor

  • Kim Younger Min – “Fortunate Chan Sil”
  • Park Myung Hoon – “Parasite”
  • Gained Hyun Joon – “The Divine Transfer 2: The Wrathful”
  • Lee Gwang Soo – “Inseparable Bros”
  • Lee Hee Joon – “The Man Standing Subsequent”

Greatest Supporting Actress

  • Kim Guk Hee – “Tune in for Love”
  • Kim Mi Kyung – “Kim Ji Younger, Born 1982”
  • Kim Sae Byeok – “Home of Hummingbird”
  • Park So Dam – “Parasite”
  • Lee Jung Eun – “Parasite”

Greatest New Actor

  • Park Myung Hoon – “Parasite”
  • Park Hae Soo – “Time to Hunt”
  • Park Hyung Sik – “Juror 8”
  • Ahn Ji Ho – “A Boy and Sungreen”
  • Jung Hae In – “Tune in for Love”

Greatest New Actress

  • Kang Mal Geum – “Fortunate Chan Sil”
  • Kim So Hye – “Moonlit Winter”
  • Kim Hye Joon – “One other Youngster”
  • Park Ji Hoo – “Home of Hummingbird”
  • Jang Hye Jin – “Parasite”

The 56th Baeksang Arts Awards will happen on June 5 at 5 p.m. KST at KINTEX in Ilsan.

