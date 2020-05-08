56th Baeksang Arts Awards Announces Nominees For TV And Film Categories

The 56th Baeksang Arts Awards has introduced its nominees for the tv and movie classes!

Take a look at the ultimate candidates from this previous 12 months’s TV and movie beneath:

Greatest Drama

KBS2 “When the Camellia Blooms”

tvN “Crash Touchdown on You”

SBS “Range League”

Netflix “Kingdom” Season 2

SBS “Hyena”

Greatest Selection Present

Greatest Instructional Present

KBS “Docu Perception – Archive Undertaking Fashionable Korea”

tvN “The Web page Turners”

EBS “Big PengTV”

MBC “PD Be aware – Prosecution Reporters”

SBS “SBS Particular – Yo Han Ssi Dol Yong Hyun”

Greatest Actor

Greatest Actress

Greatest Supporting Actor

Kim Younger Min – JTBC “The World of the Married”

Yang Kyung Gained – tvN “Crash Touchdown on You”

Oh Jung Se – KBS2 “When the Camellia Blooms”

Yoo Jae Myung – JTBC “Itaewon Class”

Jeon Seok Ho – SBS “Hyena”

Greatest Supporting Actress

Greatest New Actor

Greatest New Actress

Kim Da Mi – JTBC “Itaewon Class”

Jeon Mi Do – tvN “Hospital Playlist”

Jeon Yeo Bin – JTBC “Melo Is My Nature”

Jung Ji So – tvN “The Cursed”

Han So Hee – JTBC “The World of the Married”

Greatest Male Entertainer

Greatest Feminine Entertainer

Kim Min Kyung – ComedyTV “Scrumptious Guys”

Park Na Rae – MBC “Residence Alone” (“I Dwell Alone”)

Ahn Younger Mi – MBC “Radio Star”

Jang Do Yeon – Olive “Meals Bless You”

Hong Hyun Hee – TV Chosun “Spouse’s Style”

Greatest Film

“Parasite”

“The Man Standing Subsequent”

“Home of Hummingbird”

“E.X.I.T”

“Kim Ji Younger, Born 1982”

Greatest Actor

Track Kang Ho – “Parasite”

Lee Byung Hun – “The Man Standing Subsequent”

Lee Je Hoon – “Time to Hunt”

Jo Jung Suk – “E.X.I.T”

Han Suk Kyu – “Forbidden Dream”

Greatest Actress

Kim So Jin – “One other Youngster”

Kim Hee Ae – “Moonlit Winter”

Jeon Do Yeon – “Birthday”

Jung Yu Mi – “Kim Ji Younger, Born 1982”

Jo Yeo Jung – “Parasite”

Greatest Supporting Actor

Kim Younger Min – “Fortunate Chan Sil”

Park Myung Hoon – “Parasite”

Gained Hyun Joon – “The Divine Transfer 2: The Wrathful”

Lee Gwang Soo – “Inseparable Bros”

Lee Hee Joon – “The Man Standing Subsequent”

Greatest Supporting Actress

Kim Guk Hee – “Tune in for Love”

Kim Mi Kyung – “Kim Ji Younger, Born 1982”

Kim Sae Byeok – “Home of Hummingbird”

Park So Dam – “Parasite”

Lee Jung Eun – “Parasite”

Greatest New Actor

Park Myung Hoon – “Parasite”

Park Hae Soo – “Time to Hunt”

Park Hyung Sik – “Juror 8”

Ahn Ji Ho – “A Boy and Sungreen”

Jung Hae In – “Tune in for Love”

Greatest New Actress

Kang Mal Geum – “Fortunate Chan Sil”

Kim So Hye – “Moonlit Winter”

Kim Hye Joon – “One other Youngster”

Park Ji Hoo – “Home of Hummingbird”

Jang Hye Jin – “Parasite”

The 56th Baeksang Arts Awards will happen on June 5 at 5 p.m. KST at KINTEX in Ilsan.

