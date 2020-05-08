56th Baeksang Arts Awards Announces Nominees For TV And Film Categories

The 56th Baeksang Arts Awards has introduced its nominees for the tv and movie classes!
Take a look at the ultimate candidates from this previous 12 months’s TV and movie beneath:
Greatest Drama
- KBS2 “When the Camellia Blooms”
- tvN “Crash Touchdown on You”
- SBS “Range League”
- Netflix “Kingdom” Season 2
- SBS “Hyena”
Greatest Selection Present
Greatest Instructional Present
- KBS “Docu Perception – Archive Undertaking Fashionable Korea”
- tvN “The Web page Turners”
- EBS “Big PengTV”
- MBC “PD Be aware – Prosecution Reporters”
- SBS “SBS Particular – Yo Han Ssi Dol Yong Hyun”
Greatest Actor
Greatest Actress
Greatest Supporting Actor
- Kim Younger Min – JTBC “The World of the Married”
- Yang Kyung Gained – tvN “Crash Touchdown on You”
- Oh Jung Se – KBS2 “When the Camellia Blooms”
- Yoo Jae Myung – JTBC “Itaewon Class”
- Jeon Seok Ho – SBS “Hyena”
Greatest Supporting Actress
Greatest New Actor
Greatest New Actress
- Kim Da Mi – JTBC “Itaewon Class”
- Jeon Mi Do – tvN “Hospital Playlist”
- Jeon Yeo Bin – JTBC “Melo Is My Nature”
- Jung Ji So – tvN “The Cursed”
- Han So Hee – JTBC “The World of the Married”
Greatest Male Entertainer
Greatest Feminine Entertainer
- Kim Min Kyung – ComedyTV “Scrumptious Guys”
- Park Na Rae – MBC “Residence Alone” (“I Dwell Alone”)
- Ahn Younger Mi – MBC “Radio Star”
- Jang Do Yeon – Olive “Meals Bless You”
- Hong Hyun Hee – TV Chosun “Spouse’s Style”
Greatest Film
- “Parasite”
- “The Man Standing Subsequent”
- “Home of Hummingbird”
- “E.X.I.T”
- “Kim Ji Younger, Born 1982”
Greatest Actor
- Track Kang Ho – “Parasite”
- Lee Byung Hun – “The Man Standing Subsequent”
- Lee Je Hoon – “Time to Hunt”
- Jo Jung Suk – “E.X.I.T”
- Han Suk Kyu – “Forbidden Dream”
Greatest Actress
- Kim So Jin – “One other Youngster”
- Kim Hee Ae – “Moonlit Winter”
- Jeon Do Yeon – “Birthday”
- Jung Yu Mi – “Kim Ji Younger, Born 1982”
- Jo Yeo Jung – “Parasite”
Greatest Supporting Actor
- Kim Younger Min – “Fortunate Chan Sil”
- Park Myung Hoon – “Parasite”
- Gained Hyun Joon – “The Divine Transfer 2: The Wrathful”
- Lee Gwang Soo – “Inseparable Bros”
- Lee Hee Joon – “The Man Standing Subsequent”
Greatest Supporting Actress
- Kim Guk Hee – “Tune in for Love”
- Kim Mi Kyung – “Kim Ji Younger, Born 1982”
- Kim Sae Byeok – “Home of Hummingbird”
- Park So Dam – “Parasite”
- Lee Jung Eun – “Parasite”
Greatest New Actor
- Park Myung Hoon – “Parasite”
- Park Hae Soo – “Time to Hunt”
- Park Hyung Sik – “Juror 8”
- Ahn Ji Ho – “A Boy and Sungreen”
- Jung Hae In – “Tune in for Love”
Greatest New Actress
- Kang Mal Geum – “Fortunate Chan Sil”
- Kim So Hye – “Moonlit Winter”
- Kim Hye Joon – “One other Youngster”
- Park Ji Hoo – “Home of Hummingbird”
- Jang Hye Jin – “Parasite”
The 56th Baeksang Arts Awards will happen on June 5 at 5 p.m. KST at KINTEX in Ilsan.
