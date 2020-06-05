56th Baeksang Arts Awards Announces Star-Studded Presenter Lineup

The upcoming 56th Baeksang Arts Awards has revealed a part of this yr’s lineup of presenters!

Veteran actress Kim Hye Ja, who received final yr’s Grand Prize within the tv class, will probably be returning to current the award at this yr’s ceremony. The Grand Prize within the movie class will equally be offered by final yr’s winner, Jung Woo Sung.

Kim Yoo Jung and Im Siwan will probably be pairing as much as current this yr’s TikTok Recognition Awards, whereas Kim Soo Hyun and Website positioning Ye Ji—the celebrities of the upcoming tvN drama “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay”—will probably be presenting the awards for Greatest Drama and Greatest Movie.

Yoon Shi Yoon and Kyung Soo Jin, the celebrities of the upcoming OCN drama “Prepare,” will current the Artwork Awards for each tv and movie. In the meantime, Women’ Technology’s Seohyun and her “Personal Life” co-star Go Kyung Pyo will probably be presenting each the Greatest Screenplay Award (movie) and the Greatest Script Award (tv).

Different presenters at this yr’s ceremony will embody Lee Byung Hun, Yum Jung Ah, Han Ji Min, Lee Sung Min, Go Soo, Ahn So Hee, Park Hae Joon, Kwon So Hyun, Lee Jung Eun, Kim Byung Chul, Jang Seung Jo, Lee Elijah, Jin Solar Kyu, Website positioning Yi Sook, Sung Soo Yeon, and Jun Hyun Moo.

Lastly, the recipients of final yr’s Greatest New Actor and Greatest New Actress awards—Jang Ki Yong, Kim Hye Yoon, Kim Younger Kwang, and Lee Jae In—will probably be returning to current the award to this yr’s rising stars.

The 56th Baeksang Arts Awards, which will probably be hosted by Park Bo Gum, Suzy, and Shin Dong Yup, will air stay on JTBC on June 5 at 4:50 p.m. KST. Take a look at the listing of this yr’s nominees right here!

