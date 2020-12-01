56th foundation day of BSF: PM Modi wishes India – India is proud of BSF, Shah said – Salute

56th Raising Day of BSF, PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah extends greetings to Border Security Force personnel: The Border Security Force of the country is celebrating its 56th Foundation Day on Tuesday. On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have sent good wishes to BSF soldiers and their families. While congratulating PM Modi, he said that India is proud of this force which protects the international border of the country. Also Read – CoronaVirus Vaccine Price: Corona vaccine will be available soon, what will be the price, how will the vaccine be used, know

PM Modi tweeted, "On the special occasion of the foundation day of BSF, best wishes to its personnel and their families." BSF has made its mark as a brave force, which is steadfast in its commitment to protect the country and help the citizens during natural calamities. India is proud of BSF!

At the same time, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also wished on the foundation day of BSF. Shah said, “On the 56th Foundation Day of the Border Security Force, I salute all the brave soldiers of the force for their service and dedication to the nation.”

BSF was established on 1 December 1965. The BSF protects the international border with Pakistan and the border with Bangladesh since it came into existence in 1971. BSF personnel have also been deployed to deal with many internal challenges including counter-terrorism operations in Kashmir.