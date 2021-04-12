57th Baeksang Arts Awards Announces Nominees For TV And Film Categories

The 57th Baeksang Arts Awards has introduced its nominees for the tv and movie classes!

The candidates had been chosen amongst dramas, reveals, and movies that aired or had been launched between Might 1, 2020 and April 11, 2021. Nevertheless, works that had been launched throughout final 12 months’s screening interval had been additionally included on this 12 months’s pool. 40 business specialists had been surveyed forward of the ultimate nominations.

Take a look at the ultimate candidates from this previous 12 months’s TV and movie beneath:

Greatest Drama

Greatest Selection Present

KakaoTV “March of the Ants”

MBC “How Do You Play?”

JTBC “Sing Once more”

tvN “You Quiz on the Block”

SBS “Legendary Stage Archive Ok”

Greatest Instructional Present

EBS “Architectural Exploration – Home Season 3”

SBS “The Story of That Day In Which The Tail Bites The Tail” (literal title)

KBS “Archive Challenge – Trendy Korea 2”

JTBC “Differential Class”

SBS “Battle of the Century: AI vs Human”

Greatest Actor

Greatest Actress

Greatest Supporting Actor

Greatest Supporting Actress

Greatest New Actor

Greatest New Actress

Greatest Male Entertainer

Moon Se Yoon – KBS 2TV “2 Days and 1 Evening,” Comedy TV “Scrumptious Guys”

Shin Dong Yup – KBS 2TV “Immortal Music,” SBS “My Ugly Duckling”

Yoo Jae Suk – MBC “How Do You Play?,” tvN “Sixth Sense”

Lee Seung Gi – SBS “Grasp within the Home,” Netflix “Busted Season 3”

Jo Se Ho – tvN “Yoo Quiz on the Block”

Greatest Feminine Entertainer

Kim Sook – MBC “The place Is My Dwelling,” KBS pleasure “Love Naggers“

Music Eun Yi – JTBC “Good Alone,” KBS 2TV “Downside Youngster in Home”

Jang Do Yeon – MBC “I Reside Alone” (“Dwelling Alone“), JTBC “Don’t Be the First One!”

Jaejae – JTBC “Good Alone,” TVING “Ladies’ Excessive College Thriller Class”

Hong Hyun Hee – MBC “The Supervisor,” Channel A “My Golden Youngsters”

Greatest Film

“Shifting On”

“Ship Us from Evil”

“Samjin Firm English Class”

“Voice of Silence”

“The Ebook of Fish”

Greatest Actor

Greatest Actress

Greatest Supporting Actor

Greatest Supporting Actress

Greatest New Actor

Kim Do Yoon – “Peninsula”

Ryu Soo Younger – “Metal Rain 2: Summit”

Park Seung Joon – “Shifting On”

Lee Bong Geun – “The Singer”

Hong Kyung – “Innocence”

Greatest New Actress

Park So Yi – “Ship Us From Evil”

Shin Hye Solar – “Innocence”

Jang Yoon Joo – “Three Sisters”

f(x)’s Krystal – “Extra Than Household”

Choi Jung Woon – “Shifting On”

The 57th Baeksang Arts Awards shall be broadcast stay on Might 13 at 9 p.m. KST by way of JTBC with out an viewers as a result of COVID-19.

