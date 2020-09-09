58 Indie Artists Band Together for Voters’ Rights Album

Matthew Caws of Nada Surf, Neal Francis, Say Hello, Pink Mountaintops, The Lengthy Ryders, a brand new undertaking that includes Kurt Wagner of Lambchop and Mac McCaughan of Superchunk, and lots of extra impartial artists have banded collectively for a 58-track compilation album to profit voters’ rights known as “Speak – Motion = Zero Vol. 2,” curated and arranged by Financial institution Robber Music and Tough Commerce Publishing.

The compilation album is on the market solely on Bandcamp and all proceeds will profit Unfold the Vote, a nationwide basis that helps US residents and communities empower themselves to be heard on the polls and serving to with voter IDs, registrations, schooling and turnout.

A majority of the songs featured on the compilation are associated to voting, the election or the present state of the nation, whether or not covers or new authentic songs (not least Harry Pye and Francis Macdonald’s “Vote Him Out,” which closes the compilation).

The primary quantity of “Speak – Motion = Zero” paid tribute to the numerous Black Individuals who’ve been murdered attributable to police brutality, with all proceeds benefiting Black Visions Collective. With a pivotal election on the horizon, Quantity 2 highlights the significance of voting and empowering residents to be heard on the polls.

It options over 45 unreleased songs together with the debut of Sunroof (Daniel Miller and Gareth Jones), and Repressed, a brand new collaborative undertaking that includes Kurt Wagner (Lambchop), Mac McCaughan (Superchunk), Phil Morrison and Sarah Louis and Sally Hanson (Home of Land).

The compilation additionally options tracks from Matthew Caws of Nada Surf, Neal Francis, Jennifer O’Connor & Travis Stever, Gary V, LIP TALK & WooF WooF, NY Hustlers, LoneMoon, Say Hello, Alanna Royale, Energy of Lawyer, Roots & Tings, Karyn Kuhl, Pink Mountaintops, The Lengthy Ryders and lots of extra.

“Unfold The Vote is thrilled to be working with BankRobberMusic/Tough Commerce Publishing on this unimaginable compilation,” says Unfold the Vote founder Kat Calvin. “Music has all the time been vital for each motion and at this second, we want nice music that evokes us to face up for our democracy greater than ever.”

“That is simply probably the most consequential election of the final century and after our final compilation we knew we needed to preserve the momentum going by bringing our artist neighborhood collectively to assist increase cash for change,” says John Newcomer of Financial institution Robber Music and Tough Commerce Publishing. “All proceeds will go on to Unfold The Vote which focuses on voter schooling in addition to making certain individuals that may vote are in a position to vote.”

TRACKLISTING:

Matthew Caws (of Nada Surf) – When Historical past Comes

Neal Francis – Come In out Of the Rain

Jennifer O’Connor & Travis Stever – Younger Turks

Gary V – Reverse The Curse

LIP TALK & WooF WooF – Erase Rewrite

NY HUSTLERS – Energy To The Folks

LoneMoon – Deadd

Daniel Miller and Gareth Jones (Sunroof) – 1.2 – 30.5.19

Say Hello – Partitions (Preserve Closing In)

Repressed – Involved

Alana Royale – Youngster of God

Energy Of Lawyer – Life is Nowhere (instrumental)

Roots & Tings – WE

Karyn Kuhl – The Tower

Pink Mountaintops – Downward Daze

Apex Manor – Why I Began Ingesting Once more

Tara Jane O’Neil – Who Loopy

Witch Taint – Folks Have The Energy

Tobi – Amen (that includes Nicovani)

Sean Kiley – One Extra

The Lengthy Ryders – Down To The Effectively

Sayvior – Get Out of It

mmeadows – ww111

Oddnesse – Summer time’s Nearly Over

Painted Doll – Gradual Armageddon

A Place To Bury Strangers – Do It All Once more

Spring Summer time – Inform Me The way it Ends

The Mastersons – So Inconceivable

Hayden Cainin – The Elements I Hid Away

Joey Pecoraro – Voting is Tight

Howard Ivans – Now It’s On (Grandaddy Cowl)

The Brazillian Gentleman – SUNFLOWERS

Rocky Votolato – The Life & Mild of Elijah McClain

Shifting Panoramas – Texas Blues (Track Confessional)

Dion Lunadon – The Metropolis Is Ours

Silence on the Different Finish – Killing US

The Particular Pillow – Grin and Grip

Aaron Perrino – Church of Discontent

Telekinesis – Wanting Through You

Al Gnu – We Giggle

Third Tradition Kings – Lucid Dreamer

Femme Lethal Venoms – Femmenomenon

Dot Sprint – Grey-Blue-Inexperienced (Acoustic)

Ghostcoast – Sante Fe

River Hooks – Native Prepare

Doug Gillard – Stealth Management

Sally Crewe – Out There

Sailcloth – Prints

Consideration Machine – It Is Effectively

Satellite tv for pc Mode – Solely You

Okaywill – Goodbye America

BLUEOX – Ten Toes Tall

The Our bodies Obtained – Wait For You

Low cost Synths – Folks Preserve Sayin

Glen Parks – Need To Be Truthful

So-So Subject, David Karsen Daniels – Autumn Leaves

Glitterous – _untZ

Das Damen – Rain Dance Reside 6/19/1987

Harry Pye and Francis Macdonald – Vote Him Out