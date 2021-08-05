58-year-old Diver Again In Water After Surviving Degree 3 Lung Most cancers

Nick was once again diving lower than twelve months after being identified with lung most cancers.

Nick Whitehead, 58 from Woodham survived level 3 of lung most cancers after a part of his lung was once got rid of and continues to pursue his interest for diving.

The 58-year-old underwent chemotherapy and part of his left lung was once got rid of after being identified with lung most cancers in 2017.

He’s lately coaching to qualify as a rescue diver and nonetheless enjoys diving.

Nick has all the time liked diving.

Nick mentioned: “I had part of my left lung got rid of in a six and a part hour operation and medical doctors mentioned it was once not likely I’d be capable to dive once more.

“I used to be determined to get again into it. I simply concept I had a existence to reside and this gained’t prevent me.”

The diver satisfied medical doctors he was once wholesome sufficient to dive once more and was once again within the water lower than twelve months after prognosis.

He mentioned, “I simply sought after to get again to existence and I’ve been fortunate sufficient to live to tell the tale this, so I sought after to stay playing my interest for diving.”

Nick helps the Do it For Your self marketing campaign which objectives to lift consciousness in regards to the signs of lung most cancers in Tyne and Put on.

The marketing campaign highlights the indicators of lung most cancers – signs very similar to Covid-19.

He added: “I had a chronic cough for over twelve months and really dangerous evening sweats, taking a look again I want I had long gone to my GP and located it faster.

“Lung most cancers is the 3rd maximum not unusual most cancers in the United Kingdom so it’s so essential to get your self checked as it may be too overdue for some other folks.”

The Do it For Your self marketing campaign has been introduced by means of Merck & Co (MSD) to inspire the folk of Tyne and Put on to not wait too lengthy and phone their GP if they’ve been coughing for 3 weeks or extra.

Paula Chadwick, Leader Govt of the Roy Citadel Lung Most cancers Basis mentioned: “It is crucial that we keep in mind that now not each cough is a Covid cough and that native communities and GPs are operating in combination to inspire sufferers to touch them to speak about well being considerations. speak about – another way we chance undoing a lot of the development made during the last decade.”

