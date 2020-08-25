587 new cases of corona were reported in Mumbai, BMC said – ICMR website disturbances

Mumbai: 587 new cases of corona virus were reported in Mumbai and with this the total number of infected people increased to 1,37,678. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) gave this information. This number of new cases could have been the lowest number in the last 100 days but the civic body clarified that the website of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) showed “incomplete figures” due to the disturbances. Also Read – Arvind Kejriwal said- America adopting Delhi model to defeat Corona

Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 7,474 with 35 patients dying due to infection. "Few cases (587) have been registered in the city due to some disturbances in the ICMR website as the complete data is not available today," the civic body said. It will be updated tomorrow. "

After the recovery of 883 patients in the day, the number of people recovering from the disease in the city increased to 1,11,967. The rate of recovery of patients in Mumbai is now 81 percent and 17,931 patients are under treatment here.