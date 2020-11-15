59 challans on firecrackers burnt in Gurugram, 15 arrested, 50 KG fireworks seized

Gurugram: Despite the ban on selling, buying and burning firecrackers on Diwali, the rules were violated at different places in the district. In this connection, challans were cut against 59 people. The officials gave this information on Sunday. He said that about 50 kg of firecrackers were seized from different parts of Gurugram. Also Read – 72 thousand crores traded in the country on Diwali, China suffered loss of 40 thousand crores

Police spokesperson Subhash Bokan said, "A total of 15 people were arrested for burning firecrackers and 15 cases were registered in various police stations." Challans were cut against 59 people on complaints. "

Air quality has deteriorated after firecrackers were burnt on the occasion of Parali and Diwali in Delhi NCR. Due to the air being poisonous, people were already forbidden to leave their homes for unnecessary work. After Diwali, the fog increased so much that visibility was also greatly reduced. Burning of firecrackers was banned to prevent pollution, even after this fireworks were fired. This worsened the situation.