5G Case:The Delhi Top Court docket on Wednesday granted every week's time to Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla and two others to pay a effective of Rs 20 lakh imposed on them for misusing the method of regulation in a case difficult the 5G wi-fi community generation. Justice JR Midha mentioned, "The court docket is surprised through the behavior of the litigants." He mentioned Chawla and others have been "no longer even prepared to deposit the cash respectfully".

The pass judgement on used to be listening to 3 programs filed through the actress. In those appeals were made for refund of court docket charges, exemption from effective and 'rejection' of the phrase 'rejected' within the judgment. Senior suggest Meet Malhotra, showing for Chawla, sought one week's time to pay the effective, agreeing to which the court docket adjourned the listening to until July 12.

The Delhi Top Court docket had on June 4 pushed aside Chawla's petition difficult the 5G wi-fi community generation and imposed a effective of Rs 20 lakh on him and his co-petitioners. The court docket had mentioned that the petition used to be filed "faulty", "abuse of technique of regulation" and "to achieve exposure".

