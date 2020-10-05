6.62 crore gold and other valuables seized from Hyderabad Airport

Eight kilograms of gold bricks and jewelry and other valuables without proper documents have been seized at Hyderabad Airport in Telangana. The value of the seized goods is more than Rs 6.62 crore. Customs officials said that intelligence was received that gold bricks were being taken from abroad to Mumbai and Jaipur without proper documents. He said that the officers checked the luggage at the cargo terminal. Also Read – Gold Price Today 5 October 2020: If the stock market becomes strong, then the price of gold will come more .. !, know today’s price of gold

The Customs Department press release states that verification has shown that the goods contained gold jewelery, foreign gold bricks, diamonds, precious gems, stainless steel watches and other valuables, but did not have proper documents. The release stated that the goods contained 2.37 kg gold bricks and 5.63 kg gold jewelery. They were confiscated under the Customs Act 1962. Also Read – Gold Price Today 4 October 2020: Is gold coming to the level of 45 thousand ?, shop thoughtfully, see today’s price

The release stated that the value of all the seized items is 6,62,46,387. Officials said that no one has been arrested in this regard. The matter is under investigation. Also Read – Gold Price Today 3 October 2020: Gold prices are falling for eight weeks, the present investment will give huge profits, know here today

(input language)