6 Actors Who Are Celebrating Their 20th Anniversary This Year

Right this moment we’re celebrating an enormous milestone — actors who’ve been working within the business for 20 years. These actors bought their begin some 20 years in the past, whether or not it’s by way of dramas, commercials or movie, and all have been diligently working until today. All of them have excellent filmographies and have starred in among the greatest hits in Okay-dramaland. Extra impressively, all these years later, they’re nonetheless enormous names and proceed to churn out works which are crucial and/or business successes.

Listed here are six actors — in no specific order — who’re celebrating this massive milestone this 12 months, and two of their earlier and most up-to-date hits:

Kwon Sang Woo

“Stairway to Heaven” (2003-2004)

Kwon Sang Woo made his drama debut in 2001 with “Scrumptious Proposal.” Two years later, he shot to stardom after starring as Cha Track Joo within the hit melodrama “Stairway to Heaven,” alongside Choi Ji Woo and Kim Tae Hee (who additionally makes an look on this listing). This might be probably the most well-known drama in Kwon Sang Woo’s filmography, and for good purpose. “Stairway to Heaven” was a part of the epic Hallyu wave of that point and has affected Okay-dramaland profoundly, making method for all of the tear-jerking, amnesia-involving, epic-love-story dramas to come back.

“Delayed Justice” (2020)

This currently-airing SBS drama is predicated on the true tales of a lawyer-journalist duo who efficiently obtained retrials for wrongly convicted males. Kwon Sang Woo stars as Park Tae Yong, a public defender who grew to become a lawyer with solely only a highschool diploma. Coming from a lowly social background himself, he makes positive to defend those that are mistreated or face malicious prosecution. He hides his insecurities with confidence and bravado, and he makes use of these qualities to struggle towards the system. Alongside him is Park Sam Soo, a reporter who has a knack for writing articles that may deeply transfer his readers.

Kim Tae Hee

“IRIS” (2009)

Kim Tae Hee grew to become massively common after “Stairway to Heaven,” nevertheless it wasn’t till “IRIS” that she received her first ever performing award. This glossy action-thriller stars Kim Tae Hee alongside the additionally massively common Lee Byun Hun. She’s the professional profiler who recruits him, the elite soldier. “IRIS” noticed each an enormous crucial and scores success throughout its run and nonetheless has a serious following even in the present day. Simply play Baek Ji Younger’s “Don’t Overlook” and also you’ll draw out all of the “IRIS” followers.

“Hello Bye, Mama” (2020)

Kim Tae Hee’s latest drama will almost definitely have you ever bawling your eyes out with its heartfelt themes of household and sacrifice whereas additionally interweaving some lighter moments in between to maintain you from getting too dehydrated. Kim Tae Hee is completely great (and dare I say much more nuanced than earlier than) as Cha Yu Ri, a mom who dies not lengthy after giving start to her daughter. 5 years later, she’s given an opportunity to come back again into the world of the dwelling the place she tries to reunite together with her husband and daughter.

Yoo Seung Ho

“Bear in mind” (2015)

Yoo Seung Ho is simply 27 years previous and but he’s on a listing that’s celebrating 20 years within the business! The very gifted younger man first began out in commercials earlier than heading to each the large and small screens. Naturally, as a toddler actor, his earlier roles typically concerned taking part in the kid variations of the principle male lead. In 2015, after finishing his navy duties, he starred within the buzzy “Bear in mind” alongside Park Min Younger. Yoo Seung Ho starred as Website positioning Jin Woo, who occurs to have hyperthymesia, a situation akin to having excellent reminiscence. He performed the position so properly — capturing all of the desperation and devastation of dropping his father to Alzheimer’s — that it received him a number of awards and nominations.

“Memorist” (2020)

Yoo Seung Ho performs Dong Baek, a cop with the supernatural capability to learn one’s thoughts on this thriller of a drama. “Memorist” is an intense and twisty journey, the place one second the nice guys are monitoring down this one assassin, and the subsequent second, the assassin themselves get murdered. The motion and storyline will maintain you on the sting of your seat, and also you’ll end up gasping together with the characters when the twists unfold. The very gratifying forged is the cherry on high on this very enjoyable journey.

Cho Seung Woo

“King’s Physician” (2012)

After being lively in movie and theatre for over a decade, Cho Seung Woo made his extremely anticipated small display debut with “King’s Physician,” the place he received the Daesang (Grand Prize) for his efficiency. This is a historic drama that takes an enchanting have a look at a humble veterinarian who works his method as much as change into the royal doctor. It’s stuffed with magnificence, historical past, and tradition, all delivered by a chic forged.

“Forest of Secrets and techniques 2” (2020)

Cho Seung Woo doesn’t even have many tv roles below his belt, however the few he has finished have at all times been crucial successes. This contains the 2018 part-medical-part-political drama “Life” and the 2 seasons of “Forest of Secrets and techniques.” The recently-concluded season two is set two years after the occasions of (the excellent) season one, the place an influence wrestle erupts between the Prosecutor’s Workplace and the Nationwide Police Company. Regardless of the continued battle between their respective companies, Hwang Si Mok (Cho Seung Woo) and Han Yeo Jin (Bae Doona) proceed to select to be partners-in-crime in terms of exposing crime and the corrupt.

Shin Min Ah

“A Like to Kill” (2005)

Shin Min Ah has been in loads of cult favorites, together with “My Girlfriend is a Gumiho” and “Arang and the Justice of the Peace,” however one in all her earlier successes is the melodrama “A Like to Kill.” Rain stars as Kang Bok Gu, a talented fighter who decides to take revenge on his brother’s ex-girlfriend, Cha Eun Suk (Shin Min Ah), after the brother tries to die by suicide. He turns into Cha Eun Suk’s bodyguard (she’s a fledging actress), and woos her identical to how his brother did earlier than. Nevertheless when the 2 truly develop emotions for one another, every little thing turns into just a little too sophisticated. This is the type of soapy drama harking back to that period and actually shines a lightweight on the dramatic chops of each Rain and Shin Min Ah.

“Chief of Workers” (2019)

After starring in consecutive rom-coms, Shin Min Ah traded in her bubbly picture for a extra intense one for her newest drama “Chief of Workers,” a political thriller that dives into the gray world of politics. It facilities itself round politicians and their devoted aides, together with Jang Tae Joon (Lee Jung Jae) who turns into a cop-turned-politician after he realizes how corrupt the justice system is. Nevertheless, after he embarks on his personal political journey, he’s confronted with the dilemma that he can’t at all times maintain his arms clear if he needs to achieve his objectives. Then now we have Kang Seon Yeon, (Shin Min Ah) a lawyer-turned-assemblywoman who’s within the opposing social gathering, but has private relations with Jang Tae Joon. This is a thought-provoking thriller with loads of intrigue and suspense, bolstered by an excellent forged. As of date there are two seasons (each aired in 2019), every consisting of 10 episodes.

Jung Ryeo Received

“My Title Is Kim Sam Quickly” (2005)

(*6*)

Enjoyable reality: Jung Ryeo Received truly debuted as a singer in a 00’s woman group referred to as “Chakra.” After the group disbanded a couple of years later, she transitioned into being a full-time actor, the place her breakthrough got here through the massively common “My Title Is Kim Sam Quickly.” Jung Ryeo Received performs Yoo Hee Jin, the ex-girlfriend to Hyun Bin‘s Hyun Jin Heon. And whereas she’s not the principle feminine lead (Kim Solar Ah stars because the titular Kim Sam Quickly), she nonetheless leaves fairly the impression as the primary love who’s solely fault is attempting to rekindle her failed relationship.

“Struggle of Prosecutors” (2019-2020)

“Struggle of Prosecutors” is a captivating drama that focuses on a group of abnormal prosecutors who take care of the typical, much less flashy instances. In contrast to different authorized dramas, the average-ness provides this drama a extra grounded, slice-of-life vibe and in addition permits extra time to essentially develop the characters and construct their relationships. Jung Ryeo Received performs Cha Myung Joo, a prosecutor who was incomes a reputation for herself in Seoul earlier than all of the sudden getting transferred to a quiet district department. Her extra intense work model contradicts that of Lee Solar Woong’s (Lee Solar Gyun) extra laid-back strategy, which creates a confrontational relationship between the 2.

Which actor have you ever been following probably the most? And which of the yesteryear exhibits do you recall probably the most fondly? Tell us your ideas within the feedback part beneath!

