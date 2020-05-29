6 Amazing Dark Tower Facts Glen Mazzara Revealed About His Failed Amazon Series

So I believed, if we’ve got a personality that loses the whole lot… and he feels chargeable for it, then when he’s stumbling by way of that desert – to me that was going to be episode 3.04 – when he’s stumbling by way of that desert (we’ve seen him lose all people within the Battle for Jericho Hill), then the viewers is invested. The viewers has gone by way of the method. The viewers has misplaced all of that. And now the viewers understands precisely who Roland is when he meets the grownup ka-tet and he goes on his journey.