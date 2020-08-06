6 Amazing Non-Disney Movies That Have Disney Connections

Pee-Wee’s Huge Journey

Tim Burton’s historical past has all the time been comingled with Disney. Burton was an artist at Walt Disney Animation, having a hand in initiatives like The Fox and the Hound and The Black Cauldron within the 1970s and ’80s, and he would go on to work with Disney on future initiatives like The Nightmare Earlier than Christmas and the live-action Alice in Wonderland. Nonetheless, it was one among Burton’s last initiatives working at Disney, the quick movie Frankenweenie, which reportedly caught the attention of Paul Reubens, leading to Burton getting his first job as a function movie director with Pee-Wee’s Huge Journey. It is totally potential that Burton’s directorial profession would not even occur with out Huge Journey, and to that, he owes Disney and Frankenweenie. Which is an effective factor, since some at Disney thought Frankenweeinie was so unhealthy it resulted in Burton shedding his job. Finally, Disney got here round, and Burton even obtained to make a feature-length model for Disney in 2012.