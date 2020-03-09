6 Arrow Characters Who Can Still Appear In The Arrowverse In The Future

Whereas Arrow’s sequence finale introduced most everybody again from the useless, Merlyn was not confirmed to be amongst them. What’s extra, nobody really noticed him die onscreen, so the villain may return to wreak extra havoc within the Arrow-verse. (No physique, no loss of life, that’s the fiction rule.) Merlyn was one among 4 villains, identified collectively because the Legion of Doom, in Season 2 of Legends of Tomorrow. There’s an opportunity he may return to the time-traveling present with a nefarious plan and even present up on Batwoman. I believe he’d match proper in with the corrupt in Gotham Metropolis and he all the time did know the place to seek out these Lazarus Pits.