6 Arrow Characters Who Can Still Appear In The Arrowverse In The Future

This text accommodates spoilers from the ultimate season of Arrow.
Arrow took its ultimate bow in January, culminating its eight-season run with a sequence finale that honored Stephen Amell’s Oliver Queen and the Inexperienced Arrow’s legacy as Star Metropolis’s hero. Whereas Oliver died saving the multiverse and preventing the Anti-Monitor within the Arrow-verse crossover, “Disaster on Infinite Earths,” the opposite characters have been left behind to choose up the items and transfer on following the sequence finale.
Arrow’s sequence finale noticed the return of a number of acquainted faces, a few of whom had beforehand been useless. With the multiverse rebooted and all of Arrow-verse’s superheroes calling Earth Prime dwelling, Arrow resurrected everybody from Moira Queen to Tommy Merlyn. Felicity Smoak, who was absent from Season Eight after Emily Bett Rickards’ departure in Season 7, returned to Star Metropolis and got here face-to-face along with her grownup daughter Mia. In the meantime, Thea Queen and Roy Harper acquired engaged and Dinah Drake stop being captain of the police division.
Nonetheless, now that every one the superheroes exist on one earth and Star Metropolis is seemingly crime-free, Arrow’s characters would possibly discover themselves known as upon to assist out elsewhere. There’s even nonetheless an opportunity Laurel, Mia, and Dinah get to kick some ass sooner or later within the Inexperienced Arrow and the Canaries spinoff, although the present has not but been picked up by The CW. With sure character’s futures up within the air, listed here are six Arrow characters who can nonetheless seem within the Arrow-verse after the sequence finale.
John Diggle
David Ramsey’s John Diggle is an apparent selection for a mess of causes. First launched in Arrow’s pilot episode, Diggle was initially employed to be Oliver’s bodyguard following an try on his life and subsequent kidnapping. Oliver tries to evade Diggle, however the man is ex-military and manages to maintain up with the Inexperienced Arrow. It isn’t lengthy earlier than the 2 change into associates and dealing companions.
Following Oliver’s funeral, Diggle packs up his household and decides to maneuver to Metropolis for a brand new begin. On the best way, a mysterious crash leads him to open a glowing inexperienced field, teasing that he would possibly change into the Inexperienced Lantern. Now, Diggle may very properly proceed on to Metropolis and seem in episodes of Superman & Lois, the Arrow-verse’s newest spinoff ordered to sequence by The CW.
Whereas he’s primarily appeared in episodes of The Flash, doubtlessly turning into Inexperienced Lantern implies that he may go to all the Arrow-verse exhibits to assist out as a superpowered being. I may particularly see him displaying up on Supergirl, particularly since J’onn J’onzz, Kara Danvers, and Brainy may assist him develop accustomed to the Lantern’s alien ring.
Quentin Lance
Portrayed with vibrant conviction by Paul Blackthorne, Quentin Lance was launched as a detective with the then-Starling Metropolis police division in Season 1. The father of Laurel and Sara Lance, Quentin was fairly indignant with Oliver for a very long time, blaming him for the loss of life of Sara (although she was later revealed to be alive). After some time, Quentin and Oliver got here to respect one another, however he died after taking a bullet to avoid wasting Earth-2’s Laurel Lance.
Arrow’s sequence finale revealed that Quentin Lance was alive and properly within the newly minted Earth Prime. Whereas the character has solely ever crossed over to The Flash earlier than, Quentin may discover himself again at Central Metropolis’s police division, working alongside Captain Joe West. Now that crime in Star Metropolis is virtually nonexistent, the previous detective may help in bringing down the crime charge for Batwoman’s Gotham Metropolis, because it’s clear the Crows aren’t doing that nice a job. Naturally, the best choice can be for him to indicate up on Legends of Tomorrow to pay Sara a go to and perhaps even get in on the time journey shenanigans.
Malcolm Merlyn
John Barrowman’s Malcolm Merlyn was equal components snark and villainy. Arrow’s Season 1 proved him a conniving antagonist who sought the destruction of the Glades. Because the Darkish Archer, he served as a scenery-chewing villain who went head-to-head with Oliver Queen. Seasons after revealing that he, not Robert Queen, was Thea’s organic father, Malcolm presumably died on the island of Lian Yu after stepping on a landmine within the Season 5 finale.
Whereas Arrow’s sequence finale introduced most everybody again from the useless, Merlyn was not confirmed to be amongst them. What’s extra, nobody really noticed him die onscreen, so the villain may return to wreak extra havoc within the Arrow-verse. (No physique, no loss of life, that’s the fiction rule.) Merlyn was one among 4 villains, identified collectively because the Legion of Doom, in Season 2 of Legends of Tomorrow. There’s an opportunity he may return to the time-traveling present with a nefarious plan and even present up on Batwoman. I believe he’d match proper in with the corrupt in Gotham Metropolis and he all the time did know the place to seek out these Lazarus Pits.
Nyssa Al Ghul
Nyssa Al Ghul was first launched manner again in Season 2 of Arrow. As a member of the League of Assassins and Ra’s Al Ghul daughter, Nyssa is an distinctive fighter, and a reluctant ally of Inexperienced Arrow. Nyssa is the ex-lover of Sara, however after seemingly dying for a second time, she mentored and educated Laurel earlier than she ultimately turned Black Canary. The final we noticed of Nyssa, she was becoming a member of Thea and Roy Harper on their mission to destroy the Lazarus Pits.
Not a lot appears to have modified with Nyssa in Earth Prime. Nonetheless, contemplating that she and her sister, Talia, are Ra’s Al Ghul’s daughters, they’d be proper at dwelling in Gotham Metropolis. Nyssa most likely gained’t present up as a villain on Batwoman, however she’s actively and efficiently educated a number of Arrow characters, so she would possibly have the ability to train Kate Kane a factor or two. Now that Hawaii 5-0 has formally been cancelled, Katrina Regulation’s schedule would possibly free her as much as reprise her function.
Curtis Holt/Mr. Terrific
Curtis Holt first joined Workforce Arrow in Season four after discovering the Inexperienced Arrow’s bunker. As a former worker of Palmer Applied sciences, Curtis was already conversant in Felicity and the 2 turned associates, later developing with an thought to begin their very own firm. Whereas he in the end turned Mr. Terrific in Season 6, Curtis (Echo Kellum) left Workforce Arrow for a brand new job in Washington, D.C., often returning to Star Metropolis to assist his former teammates when crucial.
Curtis is essentially the most logical selection to look all through all the Arrow-verse exhibits. From Supergirl to The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow to Batwoman, Curtis’ tech and coding experience makes him an extra asset to any of the superheroes and their respective groups. Whereas he’s at present retired from being a superhero, I may see Curtis spicing up the Batcave with Luke, hanging out with Cisco over on The Flash and even determining a option to get digital info out and in of Black Lightning’s occupied metropolis of Freeland.
Lyla Michaels
Audrey Marie Anderson’s Lyla Michaels was a staple of Arrow since Season 1, showing in a handful of episodes each season. Her work with A.R.G.U.S. has typically put her at odds with husband Diggle, but it surely was in Season 8, when Lyla turned Harbinger and started working with The Monitor, that her storyline actually flourished. On the tail finish of Arrow’s sequence finale, Lyla and her household have been shifting to Metropolis.
Nonetheless, a latest episode of The Flash confirmed that Lyla was nonetheless working with A.R.G.U.S., making her the following greatest candidate to enterprise to the opposite exhibits within the Arrow-verse. Like Diggle, Lyla has primarily crossed over to The Flash. Nonetheless, given her secret authorities company standing and the rebooted universe, Lyla may logically supply help to the DEO on Supergirl and even seem to assist take down the ASA on Black Lightning subsequent season. The most evident look, nevertheless, could be on Superman & Lois, the place she may team-up with Lois Lane ought to the intrepid reporter want info solely Lyla has.
The prospects are limitless and the checklist of Arrow characters who may seem all through the Arrow-verse usually are not restricted to these talked about right here. Whereas Arrow is formally over, there are nonetheless loads of superhero exhibits to look at on The CW. The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow air Tuesday nights, with Supergirl and Batwoman teaming up on Sunday nights, and Black Lightning going it alone on Mondays at Eight p.m. ET. For extra, be sure you take a look at our midseason schedule.
