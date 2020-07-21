6 Best Disney Park Theme Songs

It’s a Small World

Convey it on, haters. “It’s a Small World” is the track that everyone likes to hate on, however have you ever ever really stopped to really hearken to the phrases? “It’s a Small World” is a mantra, an anthem. It’s a track about world togetherness, that whereas we are able to have a good time that which makes us totally different, we should additionally embrace that which makes us all the identical. It’s a good looking message and one which we must always always remember. The straightforward reality is, if the track was really that unhealthy, it would not get caught in your head the way in which it does.