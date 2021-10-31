6 BSP MLAs went to SP, what is going to be its impact on elections, Mayawati herself informed

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Birthday party President Mayawati has reacted sharply after six suspended MLAs of her birthday celebration joined the Samajwadi Birthday party. Mayawati stated that as quickly because the meeting elections in Uttar Pradesh (UP Meeting Election 2022) are drawing near, the section of defecting other folks from this birthday celebration to that birthday celebration has began, however this isn’t going to extend the give a boost to base of any birthday celebration.Additionally Learn – Meeting Elections 2022: If Your Title Is No longer In The Voter Listing, Then Sign up On-line-Offline Like This…

Terming the defectors as ‘raining frogs’, former Uttar Pradesh Leader Minister Mayawati tweeted, “With the Uttar Pradesh meeting basic elections drawing near, now once more the times of defections are coming from this birthday celebration to that birthday celebration. The spherical has began however this isn’t going to extend the give a boost to base of any birthday celebration, however it is going to most effective hurt them. Due to this fact, the folks of BSP will have to stay such rain frogs clear of the birthday celebration. Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election 2022: Political turmoil will happen in UP these days, Yogi-Priyanka-Akhilesh will do politics

Mayawati stated that “now not most effective defectors however like rain frogs, persons are additionally listening to the names of many such events whose names weren’t noticed and heard until now. The general public understands the sort of sport of energy gluttony and it’s not going to have an effect on them in anyway. Alternate is irreversible.’ Additionally Learn – Giant blow to BSP and BJP ahead of UP elections, 7 MLAs sign up for SP

It’s noteworthy that within the presence of SP President Akhilesh Yadav, BJP MLA Rakesh Rathore from Sitapur Sadar and suspended BSP MLAs Aslam Raini (Bhinga), Sushma Patel (Madiyahun), Har Govind Bhargava (Sidhauli), Hakam Lal Bind (Handiya), Mujtaba Siddiqui (Phulpur) and Aslam Ali Choudhary (Dhaulana) joined the SP. Previous, former Congress Rajya Sabha member Harendra Malik and his son and previous MLA Pankaj Malik had joined the SP. On the similar time, BSP MLAs and previous ministers Lalji Verma and Ram Achal Rajbhar have additionally introduced to sign up for the SP.