6 Cha Eun Woo Moments From Episode 13 & 14 Of “True Magnificence” That Gave Us Heart Eyes

Thus far, Cha Eun Woo as Lee Su Ho has been nothing in need of good in “True Magnificence.” He’s good-looking, good, loyal, proficient in music, and above all, he loves his lady for who she is inside. Listed here are six moments from the latest episodes of “True Magnificence” that made us have complete coronary heart eyes for Cha Eun Woo! Warning: Spoilers for episodes 13 and 14 forward! 1. Su Ho declaring that he’s relationship Ju Gyeong Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Younger) continues to be not at college after her scandal breaks out, which causes Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo) to brood much more than he often does. He’s pissed off and upset due to what Ju Gyeong goes by means of, so when he overhears two ladies gossip about how Su Ho may presumably be relationship Ju Gyeong, he firmly yells out that he’s certainly relationship her. Su Ho has no disgrace with regards to Ju Gyeong. All he thinks about is how a lot he loves her and the truth that he’s keen to shout it out for the world to listen to is the sweetest factor. 2. Being a shoulder for Ju Gyeong to lean on After Su Ho visits the comedian guide retailer (once more) in hopes of bumping into Ju Gyeong, he sees her sitting on the sofa. His first impulse is to smile and instantly attempt to make her really feel higher, relatively than getting upset at her for not choosing up his calls. He sings cutesy songs that Ju Gyeong had as soon as did for him when he was feeling down. (*14*)

Doing the lovable actions and singing the songs goes in opposition to the whole lot Su Ho is. He’s not the sort to do these sorts of tacky issues, however he loves Ju Gyeong that a lot. The contrasting nature in his character makes him that rather more enticing!

3. Making the cheer up video

Who would have thought that the chilly Su Ho was able to some severe aegyo? When Ju Gyeong is feeling down and staying residence, Su Ho tries to consider methods to make her really feel higher. He asks his buddy, who suggests for him to sing a track for her incorporating all these cute actions.

Su Ho sending the video to Ju Gyeong to cheer her up was so cringe-y however actually lovable. Su Ho being keen to step out of his consolation zone this a lot in hopes of constructing her smile is so candy and selfless. Now the place can we get the complete footage of this video?

4. Seeing how a lot he actually loves Ju Gyeong

When Ju Gyeong falls asleep earlier than checking in with Su Ho, he can’t assist however surprise why she’s not contacting him. He stays up all evening ready for her name as a result of he’s so fearful.

Su Ho simply needs to listen to from Ju Gyeong and all the time needs to be round her, so when she falls asleep and forgets to name him, he’s in full shambles. When he does find yourself speaking to Ju Gyeong, he has to suppress his want to wish to see her and discuss together with her. This solely exhibits how a lot he likes Ju Gyeong, and it’s so romantic!

5. The “I like you”

After the overwhelming quantity of stress Su Ho has to endure not being a precedence in Ju Gyeong’s social life, he needs to confront her however realizes that he’s in love together with her. He tells her from his coronary heart that he loves her, which catches Ju Gyeong utterly off guard.

The lovable expression through which Cha Eun Woo says these phrases was so good. The coy and candy little smile after he says these phrases made all of the butterflies in our stomachs flutter. Cha Eun Woo appears so good in love, and I’m a tad bit obsessive about him.

6. The cool approach he sends Ju Gyeong to his greatest buddy

Search engine optimization Jun (Hwang In Yeop) asks Su Ho for permission to admit his emotions to Ju Gyeong in order that he can transfer on from her. He is aware of that she is going to reject him, however wants this closure to proceed dwelling. Su Ho, being essentially the most understanding boyfriend and greatest buddy to Search engine optimization Jun, permits for this example to occur.

(*6*)

How can this example be in any respect comprehensible for a boyfriend who’s head over heels in love together with his girlfriend? Regardless, Su Ho could be very open hearted to figuring out that his greatest buddy wants this closure, and above all, he trusts each of them. How far more good can Su Ho get? He’s the boyfriend and greatest buddy that everybody wants!

BONUS

This isn’t a Cha Eun Woo second, however we simply needed to point out that epic final scene through which Search engine optimization Jun (Hwang In Yeob) so lovingly gazes at Ju Gyeong. It needs to be talked about as a result of it’s that good.

