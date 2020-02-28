6 Classic Sci-Fi TV Shows Netflix Should Remake After Lost In Space

Dr. Samuel Beckett (Scott Bakula) is cursed to uncontrollably “leap” by way of time into the physique of 1 stranger after one other to be able to proper the wrongs of the previous, aided by his colleague Al (Dean Stockwell) who seems to him within the type of a hologram, hoping that the subsequent leap is the leap house. Bringing again Quantum Leap would give fashionable audiences a collection that present that point journey doesn’t at all times go away the world screwed up past all recognition. Alternatively, reimagining this famously lighthearted present as a darkish cautionary story is an concept that does intrigue me.