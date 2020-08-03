6 Completely Valid Reasons Solo 2 Should Happen

Go away a Remark
It is greater than truthful to say the previous few Star Wars motion pictures have been polarizing and controversial, although whereas they might not be as universally well-liked as different Star Wars entries, they’ve their followers. That is very true with reference to Solo: A Star Wars Story, and whereas the film didn’t impress Disney on the field workplace, there have nonetheless been calls from followers to see a sequel get made.
Sadly, it seems that any plans for a sequel film usually are not within the works. That does not imply it’s going to by no means occur, although, so for anybody questioning if that day ought to come, listed here are some nice causes to push and advocate for Solo 2 to get made.
We Want Extra Star Wars Films With out Jedi
Jedi are the lifeblood of the Star Wars franchise, however they are not the one entertaining factor about this universe. And but, time and time once more Star Wars leans on its historical order of protectors that regularly pop up regardless of being pushed to near-extinction. The truth is that it takes multiple Jedi to finish a conflict, but those with lightsabers are sometimes given the lion’s share of the credit score!
To be truthful, it isn’t like Han Solo was some main advocate for the Rebels previous to A New Hope, as he was simply making an attempt to get by – not that there is something improper with that, and, actually, it might be good to see extra adventures the place the stakes do not essentially decide the destiny of all the galaxy and the final word battle between good and evil. It is exhausting to try this when that is seemingly each transfer a Jedi makes on their journey, so I am high-quality with seeing extra smuggler antics whereas Star Wars figures out the way to make Gentle and Darkish Facet battle fascinating once more.
There’s An Alternative To Convey Again Jabba The Hutt
Some of the thrilling prospects of a Solo sequel is the flexibility to carry again Jabba The Hutt. Within the unique trilogy, Jabba despatched bounty hunters after the smuggler as a result of he had dropped a cargo to flee a nasty state of affairs, and within the course of misplaced Jabba some cash. Whether or not that incident happens earlier than or after Solo 2, there’s an choice to include Jabba The Hutt within the sequel if not particularly as a result of the function has already been teased.
The prequel trilogy tried its greatest to carry again Jabba, but when we’re being sincere, it was too quickly. CGI know-how simply wasn’t there to successfully recreate him, and even the newest try to wash up that deleted scene in Star Wars: A New Hope is not as much as right now’s requirements. In 2020, the know-how is there, or a minimum of there exists the funds to do one other correct animatronic Jabba. Jabba The Hutt is among the coolest creatures of the Star Wars motion pictures, and bringing him into the subsequent story could be a significant motivator to anybody on the fence a couple of sequel.
The Forged Of Solo Is Fairly Nice
There’s one thing to be stated concerning the forged of Solo: A Star Wars Story when inspecting the general high quality, that includes a lineup together with Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Paul Bettany along with Alden Ehrenreich. This film pulled some sizable star energy, and I feel there’s an argument to be made the core of this forged would solely proceed to develop in reputation with every successive film. That is often a superb factor for franchises, particularly ones which are already a part of main money-making franchises.
To be completely candid, Alden Ehrenreich by no means received an applicable quantity of reward for his portrayal as Han Solo. It takes some ability to not solely play an iconic character, but additionally an iconic character portrayed by an equally iconic actor. Ehrenreich managed to drag it off, and even should you assume he did high-quality, that is nonetheless saying much more than you’ll be able to for any actor bringing an unique character to life. Solo 2 would have the viewers previous the adjustment hump of seeing Han Solo not performed by Harrison Ford, and Ehrenreich would have the chance to shine even brighter.
It is A Uncommon Alternative For Chewbacca To Get A Lead Position
Chewbacca has by no means gotten as a lot credit score in Star Wars as he is deserved. It began with lacking out on a medal after the Dying Star’s destruction, and sadly Chewie has all the time been relegated to basically lurking within the background since. In Solo, he received an opportunity to be an actual a part of the story, and it stands to cause that may solely proceed to be the case in future Solo motion pictures.
Even when Chewbacca has to play the second banana, it is nonetheless way more consideration than he has gotten as a personality in previous Star Wars motion pictures. Chewie is a good character with a wealthy historical past exterior of the flicks within the expanded universe materials, and whereas I get it is a problem to offer significant arcs to a personality who cannot converse galactic fundamental, I feel R2-D2 has gotten extra general display screen time than him. Solo sequels are one of many solely logical methods to increase his half within the franchise, so make it occur and we will cross our fingers {that a} screenwriter will work out the way to give Chewbacca a terrific arc.
There’s Rumored To Be A Lando Present That Would Assist Develop The Story
Lando Calrissian might not be the largest fan of Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story, however canon tells us these two could have a protracted and considerably sophisticated friendship forward of them. Disney could also be on the fence about one other Solo film, however there’s rumored to be talks of Donald Glover doing a Lando collection for Disney+, and growing Solo 2 may probably assist additional help that enterprise.
If rumors become true, a Lando present could possibly be the best way to drum up help for the Solo sequel if nothing else will. Worst case state of affairs, maybe there will be a way the world of Solo can stay vicariously by the Lando collection with the rogue smuggler as a supporting character. Maybe the center floor could be to tease extra Solo tales within the rumored Lando present with mini-arcs, simply to gauge and see if the curiosity continues to be there for one more film to be made.
Theres Unresolved Drama With Qi’ra
One of many largest cliffhangers in Solo: A Star Wars Story is the reveal that Han had a critical relationship with Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra, and that she was working for a criminal offense syndicate. The way in which Qi’ra and Han went their separate methods on the finish was actually superior, and it additionally arrange for a Solo sequel that we’ve not but seen – which might presumably finish with some actual heartache for the titular lead. No less than that is what we will assume, as we by no means actually discovered why Han was so desperate to get again out in area and away from Leia after the conflict.
There’s something actually cool about the truth that Solo tries to construct that former romance, and in doing so it made Han lots much less one-dimensional as a personality than he was beforehand. Actually, it is the factor I am most wanting ahead to seeing resolved in a Solo 2, and never seeing it resolved is the factor that may me most unhappy if a sequel by no means occurs. I have to see what occurred with Qi’ra, what turned of her, and the place issues ended together with her and Han.
Solo: A Star Wars Story is on the market to stream on Disney+. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for extra on whether or not or not a sequel will ever occur, and for the newest information occurring on this planet of films and tv.
