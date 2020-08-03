6 Completely Valid Reasons Solo 2 Should Happen

To be truthful, it isn’t like Han Solo was some main advocate for the Rebels previous to A New Hope, as he was simply making an attempt to get by – not that there is something improper with that, and, actually, it might be good to see extra adventures the place the stakes do not essentially decide the destiny of all the galaxy and the final word battle between good and evil. It is exhausting to try this when that is seemingly each transfer a Jedi makes on their journey, so I am high-quality with seeing extra smuggler antics whereas Star Wars figures out the way to make Gentle and Darkish Facet battle fascinating once more.