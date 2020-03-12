6 Controversial Doctor Who Episodes That Upset Fans

In line with the episode, the human physique retains some type of bodily connection to its personal physique even after dying. The episode particularly famous that the departed may really feel their our bodies burning throughout cremation, which did not sit nicely with some Doctor Who viewers. Certain, it is fiction, however nobody needs to be reminded of a not too long ago cremated liked one, or the likelihood that they might really feel their physique being burned to ash. It is fully comprehensible why of us would take concern with the second, although the present and BBC stood by the second and haven’t altered the episode.