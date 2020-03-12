6 Controversial Doctor Who Episodes That Upset Fans

Go away a Remark
As Doctor Who finds itself within the information cycle after BritBox featured a extremely controversial and racist traditional episode with no disclaimer, it is price mentioning this is not the one time viewers have complained in regards to the franchise in its historical past. Lengthy-running exhibits are certain to ruffle feathers a pair occasions of their runs, and Doctor Who is not any exception.
The next are occasions a Doctor Who storyline angered followers for causes past the course it took the franchise’s story. Let’s be sincere, if these moments have been included, this listing would by no means finish. With that in thoughts, listed here are some notable occasions a Doctor Who episode brought on a stir with one thing it confirmed or did.
“Darkish Water” (Season 8, Episode 11)
Doctor Who is not afraid to kill characters, but it surely’s a uncommon prevalence that the present touches on the afterlife. Certain, there was that one time the place David Tennant’s Doctor might or might not have confronted off towards Devil, however the present tends to depart the mythos of what occurs within the afterlife untouched. That’s not fairly the case with “Darkish Water,” through which Peter Capaldi’s Doctor realized a horrifying “truth” about what occurs to individuals after they die.
In line with the episode, the human physique retains some type of bodily connection to its personal physique even after dying. The episode particularly famous that the departed may really feel their our bodies burning throughout cremation, which did not sit nicely with some Doctor Who viewers. Certain, it is fiction, however nobody needs to be reminded of a not too long ago cremated liked one, or the likelihood that they might really feel their physique being burned to ash. It is fully comprehensible why of us would take concern with the second, although the present and BBC stood by the second and haven’t altered the episode.
“Love And Monsters” (Season 2, Episode 10)
Lengthy earlier than Doctor Who was making the afterlife a depressing sounding expertise, David Tennant’s Doctor was resurrecting departed characters in moderately grotesque methods. “Love & Monsters” noticed the character Ursula introduced again to life, albeit as a head fused to a concrete slab of pavement. That was slightly disturbing, but it surely was an unsavory joke made following The Doctor’s feat of mad science that actually despatched some viewers over the sting.
Within the ultimate scenes of the episode, which revealed Ursula’s transformation, one other character from the journey, Elton, is revealed to have began a relationship along with her. Elton mentioned the struggles of their relationship versus a traditional one, however did make some extent of mentioning they do have a love life. It did not take lengthy for viewers to do the mathematics on how that may work, and a few complained that the present felt it essential to make a cheeky reference to oral intercourse.
“Dalek”- (Season 1, Episode 6)
Doctor Who was solely slightly underneath midway by means of its first season when it bumped into its first main controversy. The episode, which was the primary look of the Daleks within the latest iteration of the collection, was criticized by the British Board of Movie Classification for a torture scene through which Christopher Eccelston’s Doctor participates within the electrocution of a Dalek.
After all, the criticism was not due to the precise torture towards a Dalek, however moderately that it was The Doctor doing the torture. The group felt the episode despatched the flawed message to youngsters, who simply noticed a personality labeled as a hero committing a very merciless act of violence on an enemy. After all, The Doctor mellowed out after Eccelston’s run for essentially the most half, maybe as a result of writers agreed The Doctor might have gone slightly too sturdy out the gate?
“Deep Breath” (Season 8, Episode 1)
Peter Capaldi’s run in Doctor Who had a bumpy begin, for extra causes than Clara Oswald and the fandom at giant adjusting to the change from Matt Smith. “Deep Breath” drew a fair proportion of criticism from choose followers of the collection, after the premiere featured an on-screen similar intercourse kiss between Madame Vastra and her spouse Jenny Flint. The inter-species similar intercourse couple had been featured on this system earlier than, however this is able to be the primary time audiences had seen them kiss.
Complaints filed to the Ofcom communications firm accused Doctor Who of pushing a “homosexual agenda” with the scene, and the episode was edited for Asian audiences to take away the second. The complaints have been definitely weird, particularly contemplating Season 1 featured a similar intercourse kiss between Christopher Eccelston’s Doctor and John Barrowman’s Captain Jack Harkness. When a present begins that sturdy out the gate, would not viewers anticipate to see it once more in some unspecified time in the future?
“The Lethal Murderer” Basic Doctor Who (Season 14)
Basic Doctor Who is nearly dishonest for the random violence and plot traces that may now be deemed insensitive by trendy requirements, however this one is notable sufficient that it might be negligent to depart it off the listing. By way of story, “The Lethal Murderer” was fairly tame by trendy requirements, however its cliffhanger was slightly excessive for audiences of the 70s. Half three ended on a cliffhanger through which Tom Baker’s Doctor was held underwater and drowning, just for the episode to finish with The Doctor merely seconds from dying.
After all, The Doctor survived, and even when he hadn’t, he had regenerations to spare! That wasn’t the difficulty to British activist Mary Whitehouse, nonetheless, who ceaselessly talked about the episode in her marketing campaign to wash up tv for British youngsters. In her eyes, the scene was one of the scary in Doctor Who‘s historical past, primarily as a result of youngsters have been pressured to attend and be taught of the Doctor’s destiny whereas being caught with the picture of him drowning within the meantime. The grasp copy of the episode was in the end edited to vary up the controversial scene, however copies of the unique sequence have survived through different means.
“The Magician’s Apprentice” (Season 9, Episode 1)
By Season 9 within the Doctor Who reboot, there turned a brand new classification of “veteran fan.” That is, the classification of followers who might not have watched the traditional run, however have been following the reboot since its starting and are actually a decade into the fandom. Season 9 actually threw this crowd for a loop and plenty of have been angered after they noticed Peter Capaldi’s Doctor had seemingly ditched his sonic screwdriver for a pair of sonic sun shades.
As we now know, The Doctor didn’t abandon his sonic screwdriver. The sun shades have been simply a further system, and even when they weren’t, The Doctor consistently having a sonic screwdriver was not at all times a factor till the reboot of the collection. This can be a smaller controversy when it comes to a number of the different entries on this listing, however within the age of social media individuals have been flipping out and getting loud about this second.
Doctor Who is completed for Season 12, however there is a vacation particular headed to viewers probably in the direction of the tip of the yr or in the direction of the beginning of 2021. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for extra on the collection, and for the most recent main happenings in tv and flicks.
Add Comment